Bemidji State wins the MacNaughton Cup

The Beavers became outright champions when Ferris State beat Michigan Tech—the Beavers won their own contest 3-2 over Alabama Huntsville for good measure.

It is Bemidji State's first regular-season conference title since 2010, when it was in the four-team College Hockey America conference.

Bemidji State is 19-11-3 overall and 19-4-2 in the WCHA—good for 61 points in the league. Second-place Michigan Tech has 48 points. Both teams have three conference games to go.

The WCHA also has a new playoff format that is all on campus.

In the quarterfinals and semifinals, the higher-seeded team will host a best-of-three series. The championship will be a single game at the home of the highest seed.

As the No. 1 seed, Bemidji State can play all of its WCHA playoff games at home.

The winner of the WCHA playoffs will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.