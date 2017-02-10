Bemidji State wins the MacNaughton Cup
The coveted MacNaughton Cup is headed to Bemidji for the first time.
Bemidji State officially clinched the Western Collegiate Hockey Association title Friday night.
The Beavers became outright champions when Ferris State beat Michigan Tech—the Beavers won their own contest 3-2 over Alabama Huntsville for good measure.
It is Bemidji State's first regular-season conference title since 2010, when it was in the four-team College Hockey America conference.
Bemidji State is 19-11-3 overall and 19-4-2 in the WCHA—good for 61 points in the league. Second-place Michigan Tech has 48 points. Both teams have three conference games to go.
The WCHA also has a new playoff format that is all on campus.
In the quarterfinals and semifinals, the higher-seeded team will host a best-of-three series. The championship will be a single game at the home of the highest seed.
As the No. 1 seed, Bemidji State can play all of its WCHA playoff games at home.
The winner of the WCHA playoffs will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.