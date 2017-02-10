Most of the tickets for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game were snapped up in the last couple of weeks during presales for UND Champions Club members.

The demand was high, especially after the highly successful game in New York City's Madison Square Garden in December against Boston College.

UND drew an estimated 8,000 fans to that game. The Fighting Hawks beat Boston College 4-3.

The Vegas game has been in the works for a couple of years—since Dave Hakstol was the head coach—and was officially announced in a press conference in July.

Officials decided to play the game at Orleans Arena to ensure a profit—T-Mobile would have charged significantly more in rent—and to make sure interest in these showcase games continued to build.

UND coach Brad Berry has said he wants to continue doing destination games, but the school is going to be careful not to do them too often.

UND has previously played a game in Winnipeg's MTS Centre, home of the NHL's Jets, and an outdoor game in T.D. Ameritrade Park, home of the College World Series.

The Madison Square Garden game was the most successful to date.

UND and Minnesota rekindled their rivalry this season after not playing in either of the last two seasons. It was the start of a seven-year stretch where they will play every year.

Next season, they will play a two-game series in Ralph Engelstad Arena. The following year, they will play in Vegas.

Orleans Arena is part of the Orleans Hotel and Casino, located just over a mile west of New York New York and Excalibur.