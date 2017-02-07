UND's challenging schedule a boon in the Pairwise

That's despite the fact that UND has the 25th-best winning percentage in the country and that it has a below-.500 record in National Collegiate Hockey Conference play.

UND, ranked No. 10 in the Pairwise Rankings, is enjoying large boon because of its difficult nonconference schedule, the success of the NCHC and some timely wins.

When coach Brad Berry set up the nonconference schedule, there's no way he would have been able to predict what has happened, but UND has played against the current first-place teams in every college hockey conference in the country.

It has played Atlantic Hockey-leading Canisius (2-0), Big Ten-leading Minnesota (0-1-1), Eastern College Athletic Conference-leading Union (1-0), Hockey East-leading Boston College (1-0), NCHC-leading Minnesota Duluth (0-4) and Western Collegiate Hockey Association-leading Bemidji State (2-0).

UND's 5-0 start to the season with sweeps of Canisius and Bemidji State probably didn't seem big at the time, but Canisius, picked to finish ninth of 11 teams in Atlantic Hockey, is currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak and has surged to the top of the standings. Those wins are suddenly more valuable.

Bemidji State has dominated the WCHA and has a chance to clinch its first MacNaughton Cup with a single win this weekend at Alabama Huntsville.

UND's trips to New York have been critical, too.

Had UND lost to either Union or Boston College (in Madison Square Garden), it would have cost the Fighting Hawks five spots in the Pairwise and they would be on the outside of the NCAA-tournament picture looking in.

But as it stands, those wins, and the difficult schedule are keeping UND's head above water.

In all, the Fighting Hawks played games against teams ranked No. 1, 2, 4, 5, 7 and 8 in the Pairwise as of Monday afternoon.

Many of those games have come in the NCHC, which has been dominant for a third consecutive year out of conference.

The NCHC will finish with a 48-21-14 record and a .663 winning percentage out of conference this regular season. That's the best mark that any conference has posted since the great college hockey realignment four years ago.

Each league's nonconference record is key when it comes to the Pairwise Rankings.

It's a big reason why UND is No. 10 right now, despite its pedestrian 15-11-3 overall record. It's a big reason why St. Cloud State is No. 16—two spots away from potentially making the NCAAs—despite having a losing overall record right now.

During the first year of realignment, the NCHC was the third-best conference in college hockey with a meager (by its standards) .533 winning percentage.

Although UND was 17-9-3 at the same point in the season, it was in worse shape in the Pairwise because of the NCHC's lack of success.

The NCHC was at risk of only getting one team—St. Cloud State—in the tournament that year, 2014. But Denver got in because it won the conference postseason tournament and received the automatic bid, and UND snuck in as the final at-large team in the field.

The NCHC luckily ended up having three teams that year, but one was a No. 3 seed and the other two were No. 4s.

Since then, the NCHC has posted the best out-of-league record each season, significantly improving its members' places in the national picture.

The NCHC had six teams make the national tournament—75 percent of the league—in 2015 and had half of the league in the NCAAs last season.

This season, four or five teams are in position to make it.

Several of the league's coaches have privately discussed the NCHC's booming nonconference record and their concerns that expansion may disrupt what's happening.

Most coaches acknowledge the longterm potential for second-year Division I program Arizona State, which is seeking a conference home, but they are also wary about the short-term consequences if the Sun Devils down the league's nonconference mark as it builds its program.