Benson back in the Grand Forks spotlight

"You don't want to screw up or embarrass yourself," Benson said. "That gassed everything."

That was no omen, however, for the former Grand Forks Red River star, who will instead be remembered for scoring the tone-setting goal in a 3-1 win over UND in the series opener.

After holding off an initial UND push to start the game, Benson took a seemingly harmless shot from beyond the end line that ricocheted off UND goalie Matt Hrynkiw and into the net for a 1-0 lead with 8:35 left in the first period.

It was a familiar sight for local hockey fans, who saw Benson score 33 goals in his junior season with the Roughriders before leaving for Dubuque in the United States Hockey League.

Unlike many of his young teammates, Benson knew what to anticipate from the more than 11,000 fans at REA.

"This building is different than most college rinks," Benson said. "UND came out with a good push on that first shift. We weathered the storm and got back to what we do best. They're known for a big start in this building. They lived up to it, but we fought it off.

"It's pretty special to come home and get a goal. We were preaching bad angle the whole weekend. It ended up in the back of the net, so that was pretty cool."

Benson's shot was extra salt in the wound for UND as it almost taunted the Fighting Hawks, who couldn't buy a goal on the other end.

"He's good at that," St. Cloud State coach Bob Motzko said. "We haven't been scoring a lot. When you're not scoring, you're not going to make fancy plays. You have to throw it on net."

The goal was Benson's eighth of the season, which ranks fourth for the Huskies. He also scored last weekend in a win over Bemidji State.

"Scoring in front of all your friends is a lot of fun," said Benson, who was all smiles on his way back to the bench after opening the scoring. "And I was able to help my team at the end of the day. It's pretty special to end up scoring here."

Benson, who last played in a game at the Ralph in the North Dakota state championship game in 2013, is focusing now on a sweep in his old home rink.

"That last period was a good one to build off," Benson said. "We have to keep our nose to the grindstone."