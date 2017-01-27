Campbell delivering in second-half opportunities

Campbell, who had just one start in the first half of the year, has started each of the last two Saturdays.

She posted her first-career shutout against MSU-Mankato on Jan. 14 by stopping all 22 shots.

Eight days later, she stopped 23 of 25 shots on the road against No. 1 Wisconsin. UND lost that game 2-1.

In the last two weeks, Campbell, a Brandon, Man., product, has posted a .957 save percentage for UND.

Idalski said there were multiple reasons why the Fighting Hawks decided to start giving Campbell starts.

One reason is the schedule. UND (12-9-5) is in the midst of a stretch where it will be on the road for 11 of 12 games.

"There's a lot of travel this half and I really want to keep Lexie healthy and sharp," Idalski said. "So it was an opportunity to get Campbell in there a little more than in the first half. Part of that was because Lexie was playing so well.

"Campbell has been terrific. We have a lot of faith in her and always have. She's the goalie of the future for us. We want to get her some experience. The last few weekends have been awesome. But in no way is that creating any goalie controversy. Lexie knows she's our No. 1."

Shaw will be back in the net tonight as UND opens a two-game series against Bemidji State at 7:07 p.m. in Bemidji's Sanford Center. The series finale is at 2:07 p.m. Sunday in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Shaw has put together a terrific senior season, posting a 1.53 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage in replacing two-time Patty Kazmaier Award finalist Shelby Amsley-Benzie, who is now with the U.S. National Team.

Shaw has six shutouts this season and has been a big reason why UND has the second-best scoring defense in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

But now, UND is learning it has another talented goalie in Campbell, who redshirted last season.

"She's been doing great," UND forward Charly Dahlquist said. "It's always good to have two goalies you can count on. I think she's been getting a lot more confident."