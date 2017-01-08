Tom Miller: This split produces a strike

More specifically, the Fighting Hawks are delighted to have found those two just the right spot in their forward groupings.

Boeser and Jost, the two most skilled skaters in UND's arsenal, played on separate lines this weekend. On Saturday, one of the two had a hand in six of UND's seven goals in another rout of Omaha at Baxter Arena.

It was a familiar setup for Boeser and Just that has a track record of success for UND.

At St. Cloud State in November, UND split up Boeser and Jost for the first time this season. With Jost and Boeser on different lines, UND swept at St. Cloud State for the first time since 1998.

Because Boeser was out with an injury and Jost was gone at the World Junior Championship, lines were juggled again after that.

But with both players back in the lineup this weekend, Fighting Hawks coach Brad Berry split up his first-round NHL draft picks again against Omaha.

The result?

UND pumped in 16 goals on the weekend, marking the most goals in a weekend for the program since the regular-season finale in the 2010-11 season at Michigan Tech (17).

The two weekends Jost and Boeser were on different lines this season—all road games against nationally ranked conference opponents—UND outscored those foes 21-4.

"It spreads it out a little bit," said Jost, who scored twice in the second period to bump his season goal total to 10. "We did it a little bit before I left for the World Juniors, and it's harder to match lines against us. Boeser is outstanding and creates so much in the offensive zone."

Berry echoed those benefits of the switch.

"I think it spreads our offense out a bit," Berry said. "They're two high-end players. When you can put a guy like that on each line, it's nice to get some chemistry with those two lines."

Not only did UND split Boeser and Jost up in 5-on-5 play, but the two now play on separate power-play units.

The Fighting Hawks' power play was 3-for-6 against Omaha on Saturday. UND had 15 shots in those chances. Compare that to Omaha, which was 1-for-6 on the power play with six shots.

"We didn't jam our offensive players on to one unit," Berry said. "We were able to mix and match and it has given us chemistry. You can throw out both units and they're threats."