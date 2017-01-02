The U.S. and Canada both survived stiff challenges in the quarterfinals Monday to get to the final four.

The United States topped Switzerland 3-2 in the afternoon, while Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-3 in the nightcap.

That sets up Wednesday's semifinals: the U.S. vs. Russia and Canada vs. Sweden.

UND freshman Tyson Jost's gold-medal hopes are still alive. Though he didn't tally a point against the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals, Jost was elevated to a bigger role than the preliminary rounds.

Jost led Canada's forwards in ice time, playing 17 minutes, 9 seconds in the game.

Grand Forks native Grant Potulny, an assistant coach on the American squad, still has hopes of a second gold medal in this event. Potulny, an assistant coach for Minnesota, was an assistant coach on the 2013 squad that won gold in Ufa, Russia.

The third local connection playing in the World Juniors, UND sophomore goalie Matej Tomek, is now done. His Slovakian team lost to Sweden 8-3. While Tomek didn't play on Monday, he did start two games for the Slovaks, posting a .912 save percentage.

The Americans used a goal from Boston University's Jordan Greenway with 13:42 left in the third period to break a 2-2 tie and beat the Swiss, who received two goals from potential top-10 NHL draft pick Nico Hischier.

Jeremy Bracco and Wisconsin's Luke Kunin also scored for the Americans, who are a perfect 5-0 in the tournament.

The Canadians were led offensively by Mitchell Stephens (goal, two assists) and Julien Gauther (two goals).