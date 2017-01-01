Union stars disappear as UND brings physicality, tenacity

He wound up to shoot it.

Then, Chris Wilkie came flying in.

Wilkie dove in front and blocked the shot. He struggled to get back to his feet, then hobbled off the ice as play continued.

On the bench, his teammates banged their sticks so hard on the boards in appreciation of the effort that it reverberated around Frank Messa Rink.

Soon after, UND scored an empty-net goal to solidify a 3-1 victory over Union in a showdown between two of the last three NCAA national champions.

"That doesn't go unnoticed," UND coach Brad Berry said of Wilkie's effort. "Sometimes, you have players who are known for other qualities. In Chris's situation, he's a guy who is a mostly offensive player. When he puts his body in front of it, that gets noticed by the whole team. It's contagious. We make our players know that. Giving up your body, that's a big deal, especially in the second half of the year."

Wilkie's shot block was one of several plays Saturday that showed a blueprint for how UND can be successful in the second half of the season.

This wasn't a high-flying circus act performance in Schenectady.

This was a UND team that was tough, physical and didn't allow a top-10 opponent any time and space all night.

Tucker Poolman set the tone early with a check on Union star Mike Vecchione, the nation's leading goal-scorer and point-scorer. Vecchione struggled to get room all night and finished with his worst stat-line of the year: no points, no shots on goal, minus-2 rating. According to the game's official shot chart, Vecchione didn't even attempt a shot the entire game.

UND put Shane Gersich, Rhett Gardner and Austin Poganski on the ice with Vecchione and his linemates, Spencer Foo and Sebastian Vidmar, as much as they could during the course of the game.

"This team was a heavy team and our guys didn't like it," Union coach Rick Bennett said. "And some of our guys say they want to go on and try to play this pro game? They are light years away from that. And they proved that tonight: top line. . . so-called top line."

The tenacious defensive play also is what produced the offense.

The first two UND goals were started by puck battles that UND won along the end wall.

Just 11 seconds into the game, Gardner fed Poganski in front for a goal.

Early in the third period, Poganski made a big hit on Union defenseman Vas Kolias, separated Kolias from the puck and sent a backhand pass to Gersich for a goal.

The last goal, an empty-netter, came on a chip from the defensive-zone wall by Poganski.

"That team was excellent and they were heavy," Bennett said. "That's the first team we saw in our time that was really heavy—and we didn't like it. It was a good teachable game for our guys going forward here of what it takes and what it's going to take to try to reach that top of the mountain that these guys and our staff wants to get to. Because we are light years away from that right now. Light years."

UND got to the mountain top last year, in large part, because it was so difficult to play against—from the top line on down. It had the skill, yes, but the tenacity is what separated UND from other skilled teams.

On Saturday, the Fighting Hawks were without stars Brock Boeser (wrist injury) and Tyson Jost (World Juniors). They played the style of game necessary to beat Union.

But it's also a brand of game that can be brought forward when Boeser and Jost eventually return.