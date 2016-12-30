Since then, the alarm bells have kept ringing.

Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat, who suffers from memory loss and headaches, burned down a house by accidentally leaving a blow-torch on. His father told the New York Times that Stephen is a threat to himself.

Former NHL enforcer Scott Parker told the Denver Post that he's frequently debilitated by seizures, nausea, memory loss and dizziness.

Former NHL enforcer Mike Peluso, who battles seizures and depression, told the Star-Ledger, "I've come to the realization that I'm going to die young."

Former NHL enforcer Steve Montador died at age 35.

Former NHL enforcer Todd Ewen died at age 49.

It has all prompted hockey's most heated debate: Should fighting still exist in the sport?

While nearly all hockey leagues in North America have grappled with that question for the past five years, debating what the sport may be like without it, there's one high level of hockey were fighting has virtually vanished.

College hockey had only four fighting majors called during the entire 2015-16 season, ending a four-year span with just 20 fighting majors combined.

During that same four-year span, the Western Hockey League, a Canadian junior circuit for players age 16 to 21, had 4,411 fighting majors, according to statistics from HockeyFights.com. The NHL had 3,091. The NHL's top minor league, the American Hockey League, had 7,087.

The NCAA has quietly provided a model—an automatic one-game suspension for a fighting major—that others leagues could study or follow suit.

Yet nobody is doing it.

Nobody has called College Hockey Inc., executive director Mike Snee to ask whether the NCAA's model is working.

Nobody has called College Hockey Inc., deputy executive director Nate Ewell, a detailed statistical researcher who used to work for the Washington Capitals, for feedback.

Nobody has called National Collegiate Hockey Conference commissioner Josh Fenton, the leader of the profitable startup league, whether it has affected the bottom line.

"I've met with probably 15 NHL GMs, I've met with NHL people, I've met with scouts," Snee said, "and I always ask them for feedback on what we can do to make our game better. I've had people say we need to get rid of full masks and other things. But I've never had anybody say, 'You've got to get fighting in your game.' It almost feels odd even contemplating it."

College hockey's penalty for fighting is progressive. It's a one-game suspension for your first fight, two games for a second fight, three games for a third fight and so on.

It is the only major North American hockey league where every fighting major draws an automatic suspension.

The stiff penalties have proven to be a strong deterrent for the players, and the model has drawn support from high-profile college coaches.

"With what we're learning now about concussions and brain injuries, for an athlete to lose part of his life to a fight would be ridiculous," said St. Cloud State coach Bob Motzko, who is currently coaching the U.S. World Junior team. "How can you even argue for it to be there? These are young college kids. I still think there's so much we don't know about head injuries that it scares you.

"It scares me even more as a parent. I've raised two sons now and I just couldn't imagine if they had some sort of injury that affects the rest of their life because they dropped the gloves and took a punch to the head. For something to happen that alters a life because of a fight is just archaic."

What's the hold up?

Behind the scenes, team owners in junior and pro hockey have clung to fighting because of worries they might not draw as many fans and generate as much money without it.

The United States Hockey League has seen a drastic drop in fighting majors since introducing stricter penalties in recent years—an automatic 10-minute misconduct and an automatic two-game suspension for taking off a helmet at any time—but it still hasn't gone to the lengths of college hockey yet, even though most of its players end up in the NCAA.

"There are little differences between the two games from a business model and an existing history standpoint," USHL commissioner Bob Fallen said. "Fighting was a major part of the junior hockey culture dating back decades. There was some pushback on reduction of fighting because of potential reduction in the turnstyles. But our attendance has been pretty robust."

Fallen, a proponent for cutting down on fighting who recently hired Evan Rand from the NHL's disciplinary office, was one of the few hockey officials willing to talk about the subject.

Western Hockey League commissioner Ron Robison declined to comment through a spokesperson. The Ontario Hockey League never responded to multiple requests for comment from commissioner David Branch, who oversees all three Canadian major junior leagues—the WHL, OHL and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Strong at the gate

In college hockey, the disappearance of fights has not taken a toll at the gates.

North Dakota, which once brawled in a beer garden and earned a reputation as one of college hockey's rough-and-tumble teams with 1980s tough guys Howard Walker, Dean Dachyshyn and Jim Archibald, hasn't had a fighting major in six seasons.

Yet during that span, no North American team outside the NHL has drawn more fans than North Dakota, which averages more than 11,500 per game.

"I think fans like watching skilled players play skilled hockey," said UND coach Brad Berry, whose team won the NCAA national championship last season. "That tic-tac-toe play we had last year—I don't know how many times you see that—but people like to see that side of the game."

It's not just North Dakota, either.

The startup Big Ten league had a higher average attendance last season than every North American league outside of the NHL. The NCHC averaged more than 1,000 people per night than all of Canada's junior leagues.

Is it a deterrent?

Many proponents of fighting say that players refrain from cheap shots if they know they may have to face a fight after it.

But the prospect of having to fight after a dirty hit is surprisingly rare.

During the 2014-15 season, there were 28 suspendable hits in the NHL. Of those 28, only seven faced a fight either that night or later in the season against the same team. Two occurred the same night as the suspendable hit. Six occurred later in the season (it's unclear whether all six were results of the suspendable hits).

During the 2015-16 season, there were 32 suspendable hits in the NHL. Of those 32, only three faced a fight that night or later in the season against the same team (one the same night, two later in the season).

The three players who had to fight after their suspendable hit were Brandon Dubinsky, 39 career NHL fights, Matt Hendricks, 81 career NHL fights, and rookie Darnell Nurse. Dubinsky and Hendricks won their fights, anyway, according to votes posted by fans on HockeyFights.com.

The league's most skilled teams haven't racked up fights protecting their star players, either.

The past four Stanley Cup champions—the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings and Blackhawks—have ranked 29th, 29th, 23rd and 28th in the NHL in fights during their championship seasons.

Many fights are coming after clean hits or to try to energize teams.

"I personally would disagree with those who say it's a deterrent right now," said Western Michigan coach Andy Murray, who previously served as head coach in the NHL for the St. Louis Blues and Los Angeles Kings. "Not many teams are dressing those players as it is. With the pace of the game now, you just can't afford to have these guys who play one, two, three minutes in a hockey game."

Junior fighting

In juniors, many players fight to try to impress scouts, hoping it helps them land a job at the next level. Young players sometimes try to take on older players to impress their current head coaches and earn roster spots.

Fighting is rampant in the WHL, which has players from age 16 to 21, and only penalizes players five minutes for a bout.

Riley McKay, a 17-year-old who plays for the Spokane Chiefs, has already fought 12 times this season—more than any NHL player did all of last season.

Another WHL player, 20-year-old Dakota Odgers, has already fought 53 times in his junior career.

While other leagues like the OHL, NAHL and USHL have lowered fighting numbers with stricter penalties, none have followed the NCAA's model and none have had the NCAA's results.

The numbers from the 2015-16 season show what a stark outlier college hockey is from the rest of North America.

The AHL saw one fighting major every 0.8 games. The ECHL (pro) had one every 0.9 games, the WHL one every game, the OHL and QMJHL one every 1.1 games, the NHL one every 1.8 games, the NAHL one every 2.3 games, the USHL one every 2.5 games and the NCAA one every 281 games.

Snee says if anyone ever calls and asks about the NCAA's model, he'll have positive things to say.

"It's a competitive sport with competitive men and every now and again, just like you might have two baseball players who lose their cool at a certain moment, (a fight) is going to happen," he said. "But I can confidently tell you that of the 1,400 Division I hockey players, not a single one is on a roster because he can fight."

Murray, who has coached hockey at nearly every level from preps to minor leagues to NHL to international, thinks that eventually others will follow the NCAA's model—or something close to it.

"Pretty soon, it's going to be like the idea of having black and white TVs," Murray said. "'Did people really watch black and white TVs?' People will say, 'People really fought in hockey? Why would you fight in hockey? It's not boxing.'

"I've lived the other side of it. I coached junior hockey. I played the game. But it's just not part of the game anymore. I don't see any need for it in the game anymore."