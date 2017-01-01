Travel blog: UND in Schenectady (final update)

Final update: 10:15 a.m. Sunday

Saturday was a busy one.

I got up and walked about six blocks to the Happy Cappuccino, located downtown, to grab their largest cup of coffee to get ready for it.

Then, I had a couple of stories to type.

No. 1: The Herald news staff determined that their newspersons of the year were going to be Brad Berry and Bubba Schweigert. There were a lot of negative headlines coming out of UND this year, but they provided some big positives. I filed that story. Grab a copy of the Herald to read about it.

No. 2: The sports staff needed to take a different route for sportsperson of the year. We went with Drake Caggiula. He came back for his senior year and really led the team last season. He dominated the NCAA tournament. I spoke with Caggiula as he was getting ready to face off against his old teammate, Troy Stecher, and the Vancouver Canucks. Caggiula scored a goal in the game, but Stecher's team won.

After that, I had a few minutes to grab some lunch. I tried out Pizza Buono - a place recommended to me by a fan on Twitter. It was good, New York-style pizza.

Once again, the town seemed really quiet.

Not a lot of people walking outside. Not many cars in the streets. It felt a bit like Houghton, Mich., to me in that sense.

I got to the arena and set up shop in the press box, which is located behind one of the nets. This is very uncommon. In my 12 years of covering the team -- probably around 500 games -- I've only covered three from behind a net. One was at Bemidji's old John S. Glas Fieldhouse. The press box there was full, so they set me up at a folding table behind a net. The other was my first weekend covering the team in Dayton, Ohio, at the Nutter Center -- the basketball home for Wright State (UND men's team actually played there this season). UND played Miami and Michigan State.

Before fans got into the building, they had George Michael going on the loudspeakers for a good 25 minutes, rolling through his classics.

After they opened the gates, I had to go use the bathroom, and found out another bizarre quirk to Messa Rink. You actually have to go outside of where the ticket-takers stand to use the bathroom, then show your ticket (or media pass) to get back in. I have never seen that before.

It was an absolutely jam-packed house for the game.

It didn't matter that the students were gone.

There wasn't a seat available in the house.

The bleachers were so packed with people that they were spilling out onto the aisles. People were standing around the glass, up against pillars -- anywhere to watch the game. The term "fire marshal crowd" was made for games like this.

After the first period, I went to Tim Hennessy's radio booth to do our traditional Saturday interview. The broadcasters were not in the same place as the print journalists. They were at center ice. So, I wiggled my way through the madhouse to get up to him. I heard one fan say he's never seen Messa Rink so packed.

The one main concession stand, located underneath the upstairs bleachers, had a line that stretched from behind the bleachers, all the way back out front, and down the staircase.

The vibe that I got from fans was that they were really excited to see a national powerhouse from the west like North Dakota playing at Union, and they sure turned out for it.

But UND didn't give the fans much of a chance to get into the game.

Austin Poganski scored 11 seconds in. UND never trailed. Union didn't score a goal until there was just 2:41 left, when Cam Johnson was nice enough to let one by so we could see what Union's game operations do for a home-team goal.

They actually turn many of the lights off and on to give a strobe-light effect after Union scores. They aren't working with a lot of high-tech items in that building, so I thought it was a cool way to use what they've got to highlight a home team's goal.

Although we were only about two hours and 45 minutes from Manhattan, we did not go back to Times Square to see the New Year's Eve ball drop. Instead, the flight out was scheduled immediately from Albany to Grand Forks, and I was back on my couch in Grand Forks before the ball dropped.

I thought it was interesting that UND played two games in the state of New York in the month of December, yet the arenas couldn't have been more different. You have Madison Square Garden, the World's Most Famous Arena, in Manhattan. And you have the small Messa Rink in Schenectady.

Both are cool in their own way. And I know the coaching staff really enjoys giving players the experience of playing in both types of environments.

Don't be surprised if you see UND go back east to play in classic barns in the future.

This trip is over. Thanks for coming along the ride. Another one awaits next weekend.

Update: 10 p.m. Friday

I walked about a mile from the hotel to Frank Messa Rink today for practice, strolling through the heart of campus in a cold, brisk wind. It felt like North Dakota.

It's a very nice campus - also extremely quiet because the students are on break.

Smack dab in the middle of campus is the Nott Memorial, a 16-sided building that was constructed in 1858 (see the photo below). It was renovated in 1995. Union College has a lot of history. It opened in 1795 as the first institution chartered by the New York Board of Regents.

Once I got to the rink, I did some more exploring.

The biggest thing that stunned me is that I only saw one men's bathroom, one women's bathroom and one concession stand in Messa Rink (someone has informed me that there's another bathroom and concession stand elsewhere). Even so, that has got to make for some long lines, doesn't it?

UND went through its normal day-before-the-game practice, even though it was Friday and not Thursday.

At the end of practice, those of us standing outside the rink all make predictions on who we think will win the shootout. I took Rhett Gardner. Play-by-play man Tim Hennessy took Christian Wolanin. Midco's Darren Lien took Hayden Shaw.... and Lien nailed it. Shaw won the shootout after Cam Johnson shut down all eight players/coaches who advanced to Round 2 once. They went a second time and only Shaw got one past Johnson.

After the frigid stroll back to the hotel, I had to do a lot of typing, so I didn't get out. But the team had its weekly dinner.

It will be a bit of an odd game day, because it's a 4 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Central start. The team will bump up its game day routine by a few hours.

These types of games can be good practice for the team, because should they make the NCAA tournament, they may have to play at an odd time, like they did in the NCAA regionals a year ago.

Here are a few more photos from Union's campus and the practice.

Update: 12:50 p.m. Friday

It's 1994 again.

No, actually, it's just Bombers Burrito Bar in downtown Schenectady.

I walked in for lunch today and above the cash register, there was a sign saying that life just got easier: You can fax in your order. No word about ordering online, just by fax.

I thought that the Grand Forks Herald sports department was the only place left in the world still using fax machines, but apparently not.

Not only was there a fax machine, you could also play NBA Jam, an epic from the early ages of video games.

The food was great -- I don't think I need to eat the rest of the trip after that BBQ nacho plate -- and it was my first chance to really explore downtown Schenectady.

The downtown area is prety cool. I'm trying to think of what other city it reminds me of. Maybe a cross between Houghton, Mich., and Portland, Maine?

Here are some photos from this afternoon.

No. 1: A look at a cool alleyway in downtown.

No. 2: City Hall.

No. 3: Proctor's Theater, which is rated the top Schenectady attraction on TripAdvisor.

No. 4: Bombers Burrito Bar.

Update: 12:45 a.m. Friday

Due to all of the feedback from the New York City travel blog, I'll give it another shot this weekend for the one-game trip to Schenectady, N.Y., where UND is making its first appearance in program history. This will actually be the first time the teams have ever met. After Saturday's game (3 p.m. Central), the only college hockey teams left that UND has never played will be Arizona State, Penn State, UConn, American International, Bentley, Mercyhurst, RIT and Sacred Heart.

UND moved up its departure time Thursday a little bit because forecasts called for heavy snow in the Schenectady area at night, but the storm never really materialized. So, it was an easy two-and-a-half hour charter flight to New York.

The team plane landed at the Albany airport. Schenectady, Albany and Troy, N.Y., home of RPI, are all clustered together about 2 hours, 40 minutes directly north of Manhattan. Due to proximity, Union and RPI are ECAC rivals.

It was already dark when we arrived here, so it was hard to get too much of a taste of the city, but there sure didn't seem to be a lot going on. The streets were real quiet and empty.

At first, I thought it could be because the students are on Christmas break. But this is a town of about 65,000 and the student body is roughly 2,200. So, it probably isn't exactly a college town. I'll explore more tomorrow.

Upon arrival, the team dropped its gear at Frank Messa Rink, then got a chance to look around.

It's a little different than what the players are used to seeing.

When is the last time UND played in a building as small as Messa Rink? Read this story to find out.

Before researching the answer, I guessed that it would be the old John S. Glas Fieldhouse in Bemidji. But that building actually seated about 200 more than this one.

These types of rinks have lots of challenges for everyone. For media, the accommodations are often tight or awkward. In this arena, the press box is behind one of the nets. I haven't covered a game from behind a net since the John S. Glas Fieldhouse (one time) and the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, in 2005. So that will be different.

For equipment guys, for the players and for the fans, there are all sorts of amenities that these older barns lack. I believe the last arena I covered a game in that didn't have replay screens was Michigan Tech's John MacInnes Student Ice Arena in 2013 (it has since installed a video board). A lot of times, lack of restrooms are an issue, too.

I always say that it would be challenging to do every game of the season in a place like Messa Rink, but man, I sure love coming to arenas like this a couple of times a year.

There's a charm about these old barns. They all have their own quirks. The wooden dome-shaped roof on Messa Rink is something I don't recall seeing before. Being closer to the action and being able to hear what's being yelled from the benches is a lot of fun. And there's just such a nostalgic feeling to them.

I think the coaching staff enjoys places like Messa Rink, too. And they haven't been shy about saying how much they respect what the Union program has done in recent years.

After checking in to the hotel, I filed my story, then went to find some dinner with Midco's Darren Lien. We ended up at a place called Firestone 151. It used to be a Firestone tire shop and the garage doors are still there. But it ended up being a great place to get pizza and watch the World Junior Championship.

UND will skate at Messa Rink for the first time Friday afternoon. I'll have a report from practice. And if you want to know anything else about Schenectady, shoot me an e-mail at bschlossman@gfherald.com or message me on Twitter @schlossmangf.