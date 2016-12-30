Travel blog: UND in Schenectady

Update: 12:45 a.m. Friday

Due to all of the feedback from the New York City travel blog, I'll give it another shot this weekend for the one-game trip to Schenectady, N.Y., where UND is making its first appearance in program history. This will actually be the first time the teams have ever met. After Saturday's game (3 p.m. Central), the only college hockey teams left that UND has never played will be Arizona State, Penn State, UConn, American International, Bentley, Mercyhurst, RIT and Sacred Heart.

UND moved up its departure time Thursday a little bit because forecasts called for heavy snow in the Schenectady area at night, but the storm never really materialized. So, it was an easy two-and-a-half hour charter flight to New York.

The team plane landed at the Albany airport. Schenectady, Albany and Troy, N.Y., home of RPI, are all clustered together about 2 hours, 40 minutes directly north of Manhattan. Due to proximity, Union and RPI are ECAC rivals.

It was already dark when we arrived here, so it was hard to get too much of a taste of the city, but there sure didn't seem to be a lot going on. The streets were real quiet and empty.

At first, I thought it could be because the students are on Christmas break. But this is a town of about 65,000 and the student body is roughly 2,200. So, it probably isn't exactly a college town. I'll explore more tomorrow.

Upon arrival, the team dropped its gear at Frank Messa Rink, then got a chance to look around.

It's a little different than what the players are used to seeing.

When is the last time UND played in a building as small as Messa Rink? Read this story to find out.

Before researching the answer, I guessed that it would be the old John S. Glas Fieldhouse in Bemidji. But that building actually seated about 200 more than this one.

These types of rinks have lots of challenges for everyone. For media, the accommodations are often tight or awkward. In this arena, the press box is behind one of the nets. I haven't covered a game from behind a net since the John S. Glas Fieldhouse (one time) and the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, in 2005. So that will be different.

For equipment guys, for the players and for the fans, there are all sorts of amenities that these older barns lack. I believe the last arena I covered a game in that didn't have replay screens was Michigan Tech's John MacInnes Student Ice Arena in 2013 (it has since installed a video board). A lot of times, lack of restrooms are an issue, too.

I always say that it would be challenging to do every game of the season in a place like Messa Rink, but man, I sure love coming to arenas like this a couple of times a year.

There's a charm about these old barns. They all have their own quirks. The wooden dome-shaped roof on Messa Rink is something I don't recall seeing before. Being closer to the action and being able to hear what's being yelled from the benches is a lot of fun. And there's just such a nostalgic feeling to them.

I think the coaching staff enjoys places like Messa Rink, too. And they haven't been shy about saying how much they respect what the Union program has done in recent years.

After checking in to the hotel, I filed my story, then went to find some dinner with Midco's Darren Lien. We ended up at a place called Firestone 151. It used to be a Firestone tire shop and the garage doors are still there. But it ended up being a great place to get pizza and watch the World Junior Championship.

UND will skate at Messa Rink for the first time Friday afternoon. I'll have a report from practice. And if you want to know anything else about Schenectady, shoot me an e-mail at bschlossman@gfherald.com or message me on Twitter @schlossmangf.