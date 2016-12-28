Tomek makes 45 saves for Slovakia in loss to U.S.

Tomek, a UND sophomore, stopped 45 shots for Slovakia in a 5-2 loss to the Americans in pool play at the World Junior Championship in Toronto's Air Canada Centre.

Tomek made 16 saves in the first period, 16 in the second and 13 in the third.

The netminder, one of UND's highest-drafted goalies ever, hasn't played a college regular-season game yet, sitting behind national championship-winning goalie Cam Johnson and senior Matt Hrynkiw.

An injury early in his freshman year set him back, but Tomek is healthy now and looked sharp in his first meaningful action since he was playing junior hockey in the North American Hockey League.

Tomek is trying to work his way into the lineup this season and could have a major role on next year's team.

Johnson is a junior, who will likely have pro suitors. Hrynkiw is a senior.

The Americans used goals by Tanner Laczynski (Ohio State), Colin White (Boston College), Tage Thompson (UConn), Charlie McAvoy (Boston University) and Troy Terry (Denver) to move to 2-0 in pool play.

The U.S. takes on Russia at 2:30 p.m. today. It closes pool play with a New Year's Eve game against Canada.

After that, the Americans will go to the tournament round.

Slovakia has games left against Latvia and Russia.