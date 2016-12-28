Shaw to return this weekend, Boeser may not be far behind

Jost will play Jan. 6 at Omaha, flying straight in from Montreal after the World Junior Championship.

And UND coach Brad Berry said Wednesday that he's not ruling Boeser out for that series, either.

Boeser, who had minor wrist surgery two weeks ago, is rehabbing at home in the Twin Cities, but is expected to return to Grand Forks on Sunday.

Berry said he will be evaluated when he returns to town and could start practicing in a week.

"Probably think he needs another week," Berry said. "From there, it's up in the air. I think the conditioning side will be something we need to work on right away when he gets back. We'll get him back and get him ready to go as soon as we can."

Berry confirmed that "it's a possibility" that Boeser could play against the Mavericks.

If he's unable to go against Omaha, Boeser would set his sights on playing the following weekend at home against Miami.

UND will get sophomore Hayden Shaw back in the lineup Saturday, which will bolster its defensive corps against No. 10 Union.

Shaw was injured on Thanksgiving weekend against Michigan State and sat out the last three games. He returned to practice Tuesday.

"Hayden is fully healthy and ready to go," Berry said.

His return will be key as UND will have to contend with arguably the country’s top line in Union’s Mike Vecchione, Sebastian Vidmar and Spencer Foo. Vecchione leads the nation in both goals and points. Foo ranks second in the nation in points, only behind his centerman.

It has been a short week of preparation for UND.

It scheduled practice for 4 p.m. Monday, but because of the blizzard, only half of the team was able to get back to Grand Forks.

The rest of the players returned in time for Tuesday's 2 p.m. skate. UND skated Wednesday morning and will have one more practice in Ralph Engelstad Arena on Thursday morning before departing for Schenectady, N.Y.

The Fighting Hawks are scheduled to practice at Frank Messa Rink on Friday before playing a single game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

UND was only able to play one game this weekend because of the 34-game regular-season NCAA scheduling limit (UND will end up playing 35 regular-season games this season because the Hockey Hall of Fame Game is exempt). This is the back half of the game against Boston College that was played in New York City in early December.

Union will make a return trip to Grand Forks next season for a two-game series.