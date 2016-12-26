Jost opens scoring for Canada at World Juniors

Jost, who scored four goals in his last four games for UND before departing for the world under-20 event, opened the scoring for the Canadians in Toronto's Air Canada Centre.

Jost took a pass from Philippe Myers and skated in alone on the right side. He made a move to his backhand and put the puck top shelf for the goal.

Jost is one of just two college players on Canada's roster. The other is Boston University defenseman Dante Fabbro.

Canada takes on Slovakia at 7 p.m. Slovakia features UND's other World Junior Championship competitor, goaltender Matej Tomek.

Canada is looking to bounce back after last year's disappointing sixth-place finish at the World Juniors.

Jost is the first UND player to suit up for Canada since Jonathan Toews won back-to-back gold medals.

USA wins opener

The Americans also cruised in their opener, downing Latvia 6-1 thanks to a convincing third period.

Boston University forward Clayton Keller scored two goals for the Americans, who are coached by St. Cloud State's Bob Motzko and Grand Forks native and Minnesota assistant Grant Potulny.

All six goals were scored by current or former Boston University or Boston College players.

Denver sophomore Troy Terry had two assists for the Americans.