It's safe to say that the UND freshman forward caught the attention of Hockey Canada.

Perhaps it's no surprise that even though not many college hockey players are selected to play in the World Junior Championship (under-20) for Team Canada, Jost is one that they will take a hard look at.

Jost was one of 32 players named to the preliminary roster of the team Tuesday, meaning that he will take part in Hockey Canada's selection camp Dec. 11-14 in Blainville, Que.

Hockey Canada will cut 10 players after the camp.

"It's exciting and humbling because there are so many good players throughout Canada," said Jost, who is from St. Albert, Alta. "I'm not satisfied though. I want to make the team. It has been a goal of mine since I was 2 or 3 years old, watching that tournament with my family around Christmas break."

The good part for UND is that Jost is expected to play against Western Michigan on Dec. 9-10 before departing for the camp.

If he makes the final roster, he will miss UND's New Year's Eve game against at Union College.

The tournament runs from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Montreal and Toronto.

The Fighting Hawks play Jan. 6-7 at Omaha. Jost's availability for those games are to be determined.

UND sophomore forward Brock Boeser also is expected to make Team USA as long as he's healthy. Boeser played for the American squad that earned bronze last year, but missed last weekend's series against Michigan State with an upper-body injury.

The only UND player to suit up for Canada in the last 24 years is Jonathan Toews, who won gold in 2006 and 2007. Prior to that, other UND players to play for the Canadian team have been Brad Bombardir, Greg Johnson, Jason Herter, Geoff Smith, Troy Murray, James Patrick, Gord Sherven and current UND coach Brad Berry, who won gold in 1985.

"Absolutely, it says a lot about Tyson's body of work over the course of not only the last two or three years, but also what he's doing here as a freshman," Berry said. "He emulates guys like Jonathan Toews, Zach Parise, T.J. Oshie and other guys we've had here. He exemplifies that by what he does on and off the ice every day. It's not a surprise he got invited there."

The only other NCAA player to receive an invite was Boston University defenseman Dante Fabbro, who was teammates with Jost last season with Penticton of the British Columbia Hockey League.

Berry thinks Jost has a good shot at making the team.

"I know they have a lot of returning players up the middle," he said. "But he can play middle or wing. I think they've got to take an interest in what he's done. He was the captain of their U18 team and he has done a lot of good things here."