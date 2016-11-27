Red River's Braden Costello commits to UND

Costello, who led the undefeated, state-champion Roughriders in scoring a year ago as a sophomore, is the latest in a long line of local player to commit to UND.

"Obviously, growing up here, it's my hometown," Costello said. "I know the culture about it. It's a big deal for me to be able to commit to UND and knowing I'll be one of the players one day. As a kid, I looked up to those players and knowing that I'll get to be one of those players is a great feeling."

Costello also went on an unofficial visit to Minnesota Duluth and had contact with a few other schools on the East Coast but always had his heart set on UND.

"My dad's work has tickets right down center ice," he said. "I've gone to a lot of games over the years."

Costello, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward, burst onto the scene last season, totaling 27 goals and 52 points. It is the highest number of points that any Eastern Dakota Conference underclassman has tallied in the last decade. He led Red River in both categories.

Costello was selected No. 2 overall in the United States Hockey League Futures Draft in May by the Des Moines Buccaneers. His recruitment picked up around then.

UND won a national championship last season with several Greater Grand Forks players on the roster—Paul LaDue (Grand Forks), Luke Johnson (Grand Forks), Johnny Simonson (Grand Forks), Tucker Poolman (East Grand Forks) and Gage Ausmus (East Grand Forks). The Fighting Hawks added three more locals in Casey Johnson (Grand Forks), Dixon Bowen (East Grand Forks) and Colton Poolman (East Grand Forks) this season.

Costello and Grand Forks Central's Judd Caulfield are next in line.

Costello said he'll be working on improving his release, one-timers and skating explosiveness this season while the Roughriders try to win another state championship.

"Obviously, we'd like to defend the state title," Costello said. "Also, I'd like to get about 70 to 80 points this year. That's another one of my goals."