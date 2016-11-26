Nuutinen keeps scoring for UND in win over Syracuse

Nuutinen showed off why she should shoot more Saturday afternoon, blasting a one-timer past Syracuse goaltender Abbey Miller during UND's 3-0 win over the Orange in the series finale.

It was her seventh goal of the season and helped the Fighting Hawks gain a series split against Syracuse.

Freshman Ryleigh Houston and senior Jordan Hampton also scored, while Lexie Shaw stopped all 13 shots to earn her fourth shutout of the season.

Nuutinen, a freshman from Finland, leads UND in goals—more than doubling everyone on the team other than senior standout Amy Menke—despite not taking a ton of shots.

Nuutinen leads the team with a shooting percentage of 23.3. The next closest forward is Houston at 9.7 percent.

Only one forward in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association has a better shooting percentage than Nuutinen—Minnesota Duluth senior forward Katerina Mrazova (30 percent).

"She has a shot," Idalski said. "We keep encouraging her to shoot more.

"She's a good hockey player and as she continues to gain some more confidence and time here and get more comfortable, you're going to see more and more plays from her."

Nuutinen, a 2014 Finnish Olympian, now has eight points in 14 games after missing the season's opening weekend at Mercyhurst.

"Every game feels more comfortable," Nuutinen said. "I like to play here. All games are very good speed. I really like to play here."

UND (7-5-4) got off to an early lead when Houston tipped a shot from senior defenseman Halli Krzyzaniak (two assists) at 6:40 for a power-play goal.

It was a key goal considering that the Fighting Hawks are 7-0-3 this season when scoring the first goal and 0-5-1 when the opponent scores first.

"That's a huge goal by Ryleigh to get started," Idalski said. "For whatever reason, when we score first, we're pretty good."

Nuutinen's goal came at 15:47 of the second period, when she finished off a brilliant cross-ice feed from defenseman Anna Kilponen.

And Jordan Hampton iced the game with a blast from the point at 14:13 of the third. It was an example of how UND did a much better job getting pucks to the net one day after having 28 attempts blocked by the Orange.

"It was definitely a better game than yesterday," Nuutinen said. "We were ready to play today."