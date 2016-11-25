UND rally falls short; Michigan State downs Hawks 4-3

Recommended for you

The Spartans led 4-1 early in the third period before UND received two goals from Tyson Jost in a span of 31 seconds.

UND then applied heavy pressure during the next few minutes but couldn't get the equalizer.

Shane Gersich also scored for UND, which outshot the Spartans 33-21.

Michigan State received two goals from Jerad Rosburg and goals from Connor Wood and Joe Cox.

Two of Michigan State's goals came on the power play.

The teams will wrap up their nonconference series Saturday night.