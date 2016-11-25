Syracuse stymies UND once again

UND lost to Syracuse 3-0 on Friday afternoon in Ralph Engelstad Arena—a defeat that will loom large in the Pairwise Rankings, which are used to determine the eight-team NCAA field in March.

It's the third straight year that UND has lost to the Orange and the second straight year that it has happened on this particular weekend.

"It's a little early to tell, but I'm sure it's going to affect us at the end of the year," UND coach Brian Idalski said. "We've talked about it and talked about it until we're blue in the face. Somebody's got to stand up and say, 'We have to be ready from the hop.' We were playing from behind all day and chasing, and sometimes, that's what you get."

UND (6-5-4) hoped to build off of last weekend's back-to-back ties against two-time defending national champion Minnesota, but instead, that momentum ran into a road block against the Orange (4-6-3) of College Hockey America.

More of UND's shot attempts were blocked (28) than reached the net (19) as Syracuse goalie Abbey Miller posted her third shutout of the season.

It ended any chance of UND going unbeaten in nonconference play for the first time in school history.

"I thought we played pretty well, but really, 'pretty well' isn't good enough anymore," UND captain Halli Krzyzaniak said. "We have to be better than that. That's really unacceptable for where we're at as a program. 'Pretty well' isn't good enough anymore.

"It's definitely frustrating. You can only talk about it so much before you go out and do it."

UND had four power-play chances to score—and tallied nine shots on goal during those opportunities—but couldn't get one past Miller.

The Orange, meanwhile, converted their first power-play chance of the game when Jessica Sibley (two assists, six blocked shots) hit Lindsay Eastwood with a backdoor feed at 17:45 of the first.

Heather Schwarz buried a Sibley feed midway through the second for a 2-0 lead and Schwarz iced the game with an empty-netter late in the third.

UND goalie Lexie Shaw stopped 13 shots.

"Overall, I thought we played pretty well," Idalski said. "That's probably the biggest kicker of the thing. We were creating opportunities. We had possession. We maintained zone time. I thought we did a lot of things well. It's unfortunate that a couple of turnovers and a couple of bounces and that's the game.

"They did a good job staying back, blocking shots and being opportunistic at the other end."

The Fighting Hawks, which are now winless in the last five home games (two losses, three ties), will try to end that at 2:07 p.m. today, when they play the Orange in the series finale.

"Our leadership and our older girls have to make sure we're bouncing back and bouncing back in the right direction," Krzyzaniak said. "It comes from the top down to make sure we're ready to go tomorrow."