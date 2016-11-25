Get to know UND freshman forward Ludvig Hoff

Q. What's your favorite movie?

A. Forrest Gump. I remember my brother showing it to me and I really liked it.

Q. What's your favorite food?

A. I'm not too picky, but I'm a big fan of my dad's homemade pizza.

Q. Do you have a favorite restaurant in Grand Forks?

A. The Blue Moose.

Q. What's your order at the Blue Moose?

A. Bourbon Street pasta.

Q. Do you have a favorite restaurant back home in Oslo?

A. Back home, we actually have a little Thai restaurant that's kind of in a local area where I live.

Q. Do you guys have Thanksgiving in Norway?

A. Yeah, but it's not really a big deal back in Norway. We might have a little supper, but it's not like a big gathering where people go home and spend it with their families. I've been here in the U.S. for three years now so I've kind of gotten into the tradition now. I'm going to spend my Thanksgiving with the Poolman family, so I'm looking forward to that.

Q. Who on the team could eat the most Thanksgiving turkey?

A. Cole Smith.

Q. How did you end up with your number at UND, 27?

A. I looked at the number options. I really wanted No. 10. That's what my dad had when he played, but that was already taken, so I looked at the options that were left and I liked No. 27, so that's how I ended up with it.

Q. What app do you use the most on your phone?

A. I would say Snapchat probably.

Q. Who is your favorite UND hockey player of all time?

A. I should probably say Dane Jackson to make him happy.

Q. If you had Marv Leier's job, operating the camera between the benches on game day, which jersey would you wear (can't be a UND jersey)?

A. Probably a Jonathan Toews Chicago Blackhawks jersey.

Q. What's the funniest thing an opponent or fan has ever yelled at you during a game?

A. "Go back to Norway."

Q. What's your favorite type of band or music?

A. I'm into house music, almost party music. Kind of tropical music.

Q. If you had to be stranded on an island with one teammate, who would you choose?

A. Maybe Tyson Jost, because we would laugh a lot. I don't think we would survive very long, but we would have a good time at least.