UND seniors warn team about potential nonconference pitfalls

His upperclassman already took care of that.

Having gone through the process of losing costly nonconference games and missing the NCAA tournament by percentage points, this year's Fighting Hawks team doesn't want that to happen again.

That's why they are putting extra emphasis on this weekend's two-game series against Syracuse in Ralph Engelstad Arena (2:07 p.m. today, 2:07 p.m. Saturday).

"We told them we can't drop these kind of games," UND senior Lexie Shaw said. "In the past we've had some tough times with Syracuse. We stressed the importance of this weekend and they know how crucial these wins are."

No. 9 UND (6-4-4) is coming off of back-to-back ties against No. 2 Minnesota and has lost just one of the last six games.

Four Western Collegiate Hockey Association teams are currently ranked in the top nine nationally.

With the Eastern College Athletic Conference, Hockey East and College Hockey America each getting an automatic bid to the eight-team NCAA tournament, the WCHA has found it difficult to get four teams in, despite its dominance at a national level.

UND has either been the final team to make the tournament or the first or second team out of it in each of the last six years.

Many times, the Fighting Hawks have been able to point to a nonconference game early in the season that has cost them.

But UND earned a win and a tie at Mercyhurst to open the season—and it still has a shot at going unbeaten in nonconference play for the first time in program history.

Last season, a loss at Syracuse prevented UND from pulling off that feat.

"These games have hurt us," Idalski said. "Our kids know that. We just have to be mentally engaged in both games.

"We've talked about it. We've tried to explain some of the bid process with four WCHA teams in the top 10. It doesn't look like any of us are going anywhere soon. It makes these games even more important.

"A tie instead of a win might be the difference between getting an at-large bid. We've talked about it as a staff. It's up to our older players to hammer that home in the locker room and makme sure we're preparing the right way mentally to compete at the level we played at last weekend."

Syracuse at No. 9 UND

When: 2:07 p.m. today, 2:07 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Radio: The Fan (1440 AM).

Records: UND 6-4-4, Syracuse 3-6-3.

Of note: UND and Syracuse split last season in New York.