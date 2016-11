UND's Joel Janatuinen and Denver's Gabe Levin watch the flight of the puck during the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday, April 7, 2016, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. David Samson / The Forum

During last year’s NCAA tournament, UND outscored Quinnipiac, Michigan and Northeastern by a combined score of 16-5. None of those three games ended up being decided by less than three goals (though the Michigan game was tied with nine minutes to go).