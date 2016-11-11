Get to know: UND goaltender Cam Johnson

Q. What's your favorite movie?

A. Remember the Titans, Miracle or Step Brothers.

Q. Do you have a favorite food?

A. I love pizza. But if I had to pick one favorite, a meal I could eat every day the rest of my life, I'd probably pick Taco Bell.

Q. What's wrong with the Grand Forks Taco Bell?

A. It's really slow. It's unbelievably slow. You have to go inside. You can't wait in the drive-thru.

Q. What's your favorite restaurant in Grand Forks?

A. I'd probably have to go with Red Pepper or Grand Junction.

Q. How did you get your number, 33?

A. I got my number when I got traded to the Waterloo when I was playing juniors. I was just automatically 33. So, when I ended up coming here, 33 was one of the options. I've been No. 30 my whole life. Obviously, that's taken by (Matt) Hrynkiw. I also was No. 29. (Bryn) Chyzyk had 29 here. I actually didn't like 33 at first. But it kind of grew on me. I decided I liked it. I liked the double numbers, so 33 ended up working out.

Q. What was your best Halloween costume growing up?

A. I was a cheerleader one year. I was the first guy at my school to dress like a girl for Halloween. One year in middle school, I was Dorothy from Wizard of Oz. I had my little basket with Toto in there.

Q. Who is your favorite UND hockey player of all time?

A. I'd probably go with (T.J.) Oshie or (Jonathan) Toews. Those are two guys I've been watching forever. They are two guys who dominate the NHL.

Q. If you had Marv Leier's job for a day, running the camera between the benches, which jersey would you wear (besides a UND one)?

A. I would probably stay true to my hometown roots and wear a Stevy Y (Yzerman) jersey.

Q. Did you have a youth coach who was particularly impactful for you?

A. I would probably say my dad. he passed away, but he was the one who got me started in playing hockey and wanted to push me into being a goaltender. He's the reason I am where I am today.

Q. What app do you use the most on your phone?

A. Clash Royale, texting. I like to troll the social media, see what people are saying about me. I like to toss them a favorite to let them know I saw it.

Q. Do you have a favorite quote?

A. I like the quote, "To whom much is given, much is expected." I think that's something that fits here with what we have and our fans and everything about this place. We're given this. We have all this. They expect great things out of us.

Q. Do you have a favorite band or singer?

A. Justin Bieber. I'm a Belieber.

Q. If you were stranded on an island with one teammate, who would you pick?

A. I would probably go Cole Smith, because that guy is... I don't know what kind of breed he is. But he's a guy, if I was stranded on an island, I could see myself surviving if I was with that guy.