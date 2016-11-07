UND learns important lesson in Mariucci Arena

This was not good news.

Not only is he one of the best defensemen in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, Poolman is the steady hand on UND's youthful back end.

He plays roughly 30 minutes per night. That's half the game.

He runs the power play. He's their best shutdown defenseman on the penalty kill. He plays against the opposing team's best players.

He has allowed some of the freshman and sophomore defensemen to ease into play.

And now UND wasn't going to have him on a wide, Olympic ice sheet against a potent Minnesota team that outshot the Fighting Hawks by 15 a night earlier.

All signs pointed to a tough night ahead for UND, but instead, Saturday night ended up being its most encouraging performance of the season.

Sure, the Fighting Hawks lost 2-0 to their rival Gophers—and losses to rivals always sting a little bit more—but the big picture is that this team found out how good it can be no matter who is in or out of the lineup.

UND found that out early last season, when it sustained a barrage of injuries. Only one player made it through last year's season without missing a game—forward Austin Poganski.

Otherwise, UND had to play games without every other key player in the lineup—Nick Schmaltz, Drake Caggiula, Brock Boeser, Troy Stecher, Paul LaDue, Cam Johnson and more.

But early on, they proved to themselves that they can win without anyone. So, when UND lost Luke Johnson before the NCAA national championship game—a guy who was playing a key role as a shutdown center—the team wasn't rattled a bit.

It went out and hammered the No. 1-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats 5-1, anyway.

Perhaps the most important part of Saturday's loss was that UND learned it can still be an exceptional team without arguably its most irreplaceable player.

The rookie defensemen—Colton Poolman, Casey Johnson and Andrew Peski—all were steady. The sophomores—Hayden Shaw and Christian Wolanin—handled their larger roles just fine.

"That's one of the rewards when Tucker is out of the lineup with the minutes he plays," UND coach Brad Berry said. "He plays almost 30 minutes a game. Those minutes have to go somewhere. That's a reward for guys like Andrew Peski, Casey Johnson and Colton Poolman, young guys getting big-time minutes. That's good. That's how they grow as players."

Shots on goal were 33-20 UND. It was Minnesota's lowest shot-on-goal total since Nov. 14, 2014—a span of 75 games.

Shot attempts were even more lopsided: 80-38 in favor of UND.

No, UND didn't win the game, and wins are going to be important during this difficult stretch of playing No. 1 Minnesota Duluth, No. 8 Minnesota, No. 2 Denver and No. 13 St. Cloud State. UND can't dig itself too big of a hole.

But it learned an important lesson Saturday night.

UND can be a pretty good team this season—even with key players out.