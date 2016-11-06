UND leaves Mariucci empty-handed

Minnesota goalie Eric Schierhorn, who was shaky Friday night in allowing five goals, turned in a brilliant performance Saturday, stopping 33 shots, including a penalty shot by Brock Boeser with 39.1 seconds left.

Schierhorn also got some help from his goalposts and his defenseman. UND hit the post four times and Gopher defensemen blocked 25 shots as the Fighting Hawks were shut out for the second time in two weeks.

It wasn't because of a lack of effort of execution.

Shot attempts were 80-38 UND.

Shots on goal were 33-20 UND.

"Pretty much the way we wanted to play," UND coach Brad Berry said. "We competed hard. We dominated pretty much every category except the scoreboard. The effort we had tonight is the one we need every night. I'm proud of the way our guys played. I'm disappointed with the result, but proud of the way the guys played."

But, once again, the Fighting Hawks were cursed in their rival's home building.

In its last nine games in Mariucci Arena, UND has four ties, five losses and no victories. It last won in the Minneapolis arena on Feb. 1, 2008, when Evan Trupp batted a puck out of the air for an overtime victory.

Since then, UND has lost multiple third-period leads, just as it did in Friday night's 5-5 tie. It won't have another shot to win in Mariucci until the 2019-20 season.

Next season, the teams play in Grand Forks. The year after that, they will meet in Las Vegas.

Minnesota improved to 4-2-2 overall and ended its 11-game winless streak against National Collegiate Hockey Conference teams.

The Fighting Hawks dropped to 5-3-1, extending its winless streak to four games after a perfect 5-0 start to the season. UND got swept at No. 1 Minnesota Duluth last weekend.

"We've had a couple of road series now where we haven't gained a win," Berry said. "But I think we grew as a team. I think we're getting more information on players and their roles and what they can take.

"We won a championship last year because our team went through some growing pains when they were younger and that's what we're going through right now. We're learning from it. We have to make sure we remember that, keep working hard and be patient. Because we will get the results if we have an effort like that every night."

UND played the game without standout defenseman Tucker Poolman, who took part in the pregame warmup, but was a late scratch because of an injury he sustained during Friday night's game. Poolman hurt his wrist during the series opener blocking a shot on the penalty kill, but finished the game.

Without Poolman, UND juggled its defensive pairings at the last minute, inserting Andrew Peski in the game.

"Obviously Tucker is a pretty darn good player," UND forward Tyson Jost said. "He's really big for us back there. He logs a lot of minutes, but I thought guys stepped up and did a great job. I thought our freshman 'D' played really well. That's another positive we can take."

Although the Fighting Hawks came out flying in the first period—leading Minnesota 24-12 in shot attempts—they missed the net 10 times and ended up in a first-period deficit.

The Gophers, who scored three power-play goals a night earlier, only needed nine seconds of power-play time to get on the board at the 10:34 mark of the first period.

The Gophers won a draw and worked the puck around to Szmatula at the side of the net, where the junior transfer from Northeastern walked to the side of the crease and slammed a puck home on the far side.

Once again, UND played a strong second period only to end up minus-one in the frame.

Minnesota extended its lead at 12:01 of the second period after UND's Rhett Gardner and Austin Poganski got tangled up during a faceoff, allowing Vinni Lettieri to go uncovered at the side of the crease. Although UND goalie Cam Johnson was in good position to make the save, Lettieri snuck the puck underneath him to make it 2-0.

UND continued to throw pucks at the net in the third period, but the Gophers blocked 17 shots in the final frame alone to keep the Fighting Hawks off the scoreboard.

UND had a great chance to break the shutout with 39.1 seconds left, but Schierhorn shut down Boeser's attempt to shoot five-hole to preserve the shutout.

"I thought we played well," Jost said. "I thought the outcome could have been a lot different. I thought we played a good 60 minutes. You look at all the posts we hit and all the opportunities we missed there. I thought it could have gone a little different.

"I don't want to sit here and make excuses. They came out with the win, but I can't say I was disappointed with our play."