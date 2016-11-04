That's even more true in the YouTube era.

Every time North Dakota and Minnesota meet, those moments flood social media: Robbie Bina's 180-foot shot on Jeff Frazee, Chris Porter's wraparound goal to go to the Frozen Four, Evan Trupp's diving overtime goal in Mariucci Arena and Dave Hakstol's timeout.

This week all four told the Herald, in their words, about their memories of the plays that live on.

Robbie Bina from downtown

Minnesota had reeled off three goals in a row—all on the power play—to take a 3-2 lead against UND in a January 2007 series in Mariucci Arena. Then, the Gophers got another power play late in the first period with a chance to extend the lead.

That didn't happen.

Bina got the puck behind the net and launched it down the ice from about 180 feet away, a simple clearing attempt. The puck bounced once just inside the blue line, a second time at the top of the circle and a third time about five feet in front of the crease.

On the third hop, the puck took a left turn and skipped past past goalie Jeff Frazee's right arm and into the net.

Bina, speaking from Wolfsburg, Germany, recalled the play:

(Taylor) Chorney gave it to me behind the net. I just threw it down the ice and went to make a change. When I was arriving at the bench, everyone started celebrating. For a split second, I didn't know what happened, but I figured it out pretty quickly.

I was stunned. It was stunning that something like that actually happened. And I was pretty pumped, too, to get a big goal at the end of the first period and get everything going there.

It gave us a little boost of energy and probably made them sit back. They pulled their goalie and we were able to take it and go with it.

Bina's goal tied the game 3-3 and was the start of a surge of five consecutive goals. UND won the game 7-3, finishing off its first sweep of the Gophers in Mariucci Arena since 1980.

"Mariucci was always a fun place to play and always a tough place to play," Bina said. "To be able to go there that weekend and get a sweep was huge."

Bina later found out that his goal was named the No. 1 play of the day on ESPN's SportsCenter.

"Every once in a while, I'll see a Facebook post of it," Bina said.

Chris Porter's wraparound

In March 2007, one week after Minnesota beat UND 3-2 in overtime on Blake Wheeler's diving goal, the teams met again with a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four on the line in Denver's Pepsi Center.

Midway through overtime, Porter scored on a wraparound, beating goalie Jeff Frazee five-hole, to send UND to the Frozen Four.

Porter, now with the Boston Bruins organization, talked about his play this week from Providence, R.I.:

I just remember being extremely tired at the end of a shift. The puck stayed on that side of the ice—I was the left winger—so I didn't have a chance to change. Once we got it into the zone, I knew somebody needed to get the puck on net, because I needed a change.

It was one of those moments, when I was going behind the net and wrapping it around, that it was like slow motion. I was on the goal line as the puck was going through. I was probably the first person to see it was going in.

It was a play that any goalie would say 10 times out of 10, they'd stop that. But for whatever reason, it was our night. They got a lucky bounce the week before. So, I guess we owed them one.

After it went in, it was mayhem. The celebration that happened (along the boards) is something that I'll never forget. My chin got cut somehow. I don't know how. When you watch the replay of the celebration, those boards bend pretty far and I'm the one leaning against the glass. It's definitely a scar I will take. That was one of the most intense celebrations I've ever been a part of. It was something that I will honestly never forget. I can replay it over and over like it was yesterday.

Porter later played in the NHL alongside the defenseman he beat around the net—Minnesota's Erik Johnson.

"We talked about it early on, then we let it go," he said. "Probably a sore spot for him. He had bragging rights from the week before."

Although the play happened nearly a decade ago, Porter still hears about it.

"I heard about it quite a bit early on because North Dakota was still playing the Gophers regularly," Porter said. "The past few years, since the rivalry has gone away, I haven't heard as much. But early on, it was as if I hadn't played any other games. That was the only one.

"And that was fine with me. My only regret is that we weren't able to capitalize on it in St. Louis and win a national title. Watching last year, I was extremely happy for Bubs (Brad Berry) and the entire team, but a little part of me was jealous as well, watching those guys celebrate something I wasn't able to."

Evan Trupp's diving OT goal

Trupp was a freshman, playing in his first game at Mariucci Arena in February 2008.

"It was my dad's first game that he was able to come to and watch," Trupp said this week from Italy, where he was vacationing during a week off from his German team. "My parents made it to that game, which made it extra special."

It was tied 1-1 in overtime when he made the play.

Bina held a puck at the point and sent it back behind the net. Trupp battled with Gopher defenseman Kevin Wehrs for the puck and was able to tap it along the wall to linemate Ryan Martens.

Trupp then started skating toward the front of the net. Martens threw a backhand saucer over the side of the net and to the front where Trupp was standing.

Trupp said:

I popped the puck over to Marty. Marty brought it behind the net and I started skating toward the net. Marty flipped it over the net. It kind of caught me off guard. I definitely wasn't expecting an over-the-net pass. That was the last thing I was expecting. The only thing going through my head was that if I don't hit this, they are going to be going the other way on an odd-man rush, so I better hit it.

I ended up getting tripped a little bit and I just tried hitting it on net, to be honest. The next thing you know, it went in. When I saw the reaction of the fans and the people around me, that's when I was first clued in that I actually had scored.

I remember Chorns (Taylor Chorney) was on the ice. I remember Marty coming in. I feel like there was a time right after it happened where I was so excited, I didn't even really know what's going on. It was kind of funny. My sister was at the game and someone sent me a picture of her standing by the tunnel, giving everyone high-fives. I didn't even realize she was there.

After the game, Trupp went to a team dinner and heard that his goal was the No. 1 play of the day on ESPN's SportsCenter.

"That was the first time I had ever been on SportsCenter," he said. "I never even thought about being on something like that."

Trupp, who is leading German team in scoring, said he still hears about that play today.

"It happens all the time," he said. "It's either that one or the one at the Final Five, where I was carrying the puck. I get both of those a lot."

Trupp briefly played with Alex Kangas, the Gopher goalie who allowed the overtime goal. He said they never talked about the play.

"I avoided it," he said. "I didn't want to bring it up."

Dave Hakstol's timeout

UND was so decimated by season-ending injuries in March 2012, it could no longer fill out a full lineup. Somehow, it was still winning games.

UND beat St. Cloud State in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association quarterfinals, setting up a rivalry showdown against the Gophers in the semifinals in St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

The game was one-sided early.

Minnesota charged to a 3-0 lead and was outshooting UND 23-7 when coach Hakstol called a timeout after his team iced the puck with 5:53 left in the second period.

After the timeout, UND outshot Minnesota 21-2 the rest of the way, scoring six consecutive goals—five in the third period—for the stunning win. Fans traced the turnaround back to "The Timeout," which has become fabled in Grand Forks.

Hakstol, now the coach of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, talked about his memories of that game this week:

I've never seen, in any one single game, a turnaround from the first half of the game, the first 35 minutes of the game to an absolute and complete flip to the second 25 minutes, in terms of one team dominating the other.

Very little was said at that timeout. I remember we had a TV timeout in the previous couple minutes. I honestly don't remember the exact timing, just that we had a TV timeout. Some things were talked about on the bench at that time, but the actual timeout was just, 'Hey, do everything you can to survive for the next play and give yourself a chance.'

That group was ticked off at the way things were going. They weren't down. They weren't feeling beat. They were just ticked off. If you remember that group, we were playing with 17 guys. We had all kinds of injuries. We had Brock Nelson playing left wing on the top line and right wing on the fourth line. We had Joe Gleason playing forward. They were a resilient group. And here we were in a rivalry game in this great, intense atmosphere in the Xcel Center we were laying an egg.

Then, (Derek) Forbort scored a goal and it was like a switch flipped. It just kind of sparked something. It wasn't like we needed a big lift. We just needed something to get us going and that goal got us going. It was interesting to see how things flipped.

A lot of funny things happen in this game. For whatever reason, on that day, the intensity on our bench was extremely high and they (the Gophers) got rattled, which in that game, maybe was not expected, but they got rattled. I remember the hunger and intensity on our bench.

Very seldom during a game do you recognize or pay attention to anything going on in the stands, but our fans on that day just had a huge surge of energy in the building and it carried to our bench. Mario (Lamoureux) scored the game-winner and he scored an insurance goal. He had one goal on the year coming into that game. That year, he had a lot of challenges, but he was obviously a huge leader for us. It was kind of fitting for him to be at the center part of that.

That was the last game against Minnesota that UND wore its Fighting Sioux jerseys. The next night, UND beat Denver 4-0 to win the Final Five championship, despite playing the entire postseason without enough players to fill out a lineup.

"That team, to me, was all about heart and soul," Hakstol said. "Nothing went right early on. We had all kinds of injuries—and longterm injuries. And yet they had the resiliency of a true Sioux team. That comes from guys like Andrew MacWilliam, Mario Lamoureux, Dillon Simpson, Corban Knight... just a bunch of guys who get it.

"We were pretty mediocre early on that year and guys wouldn't accept it."