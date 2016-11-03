Get to know UND defenseman Tucker Poolman

Q. What's your favorite movie?

A. I love Shawshank Redemption. The first time I watched it, I didn't see that coming.

Q. What's your favorite food?

A. I'm a big fan of food in general. I'd throw out Red Pepper but I love pizza as well.

Q. What's your typical order at the Red Pepper?

A. I'd say a half ham grinder with taco meat. Three tacos and two cheese tostadas.

Q. Can anyone on the team eat more than you?

A. I'm sure someone could.

Q. Who can eat the most on the team?

A. I think Gage (Ausmus). I think Trevor Olson tries to eat a lot, too.

Q. How did you end up wearing No. 3?

A. There were, I think, probably eight to 10 options from seniors that left. I was No. 6 since high school and juniors. Paul LaDue obviously wore that, so I couldn't have that one. I liked No. 3. Being a defenseman, I just wanted a lower number.

Q. When you were a little kid, what's the best Halloween costume you ever had?

A. I was a Power Ranger once and Superman once. I think I'd say Power Ranger.

Q. Who is your favorite UND hockey player ever?

A. I got to watch too many of them. I enjoyed watching (Ryan) Duncan out there just scoring goals. There are so many guys, but I just remember him scoring goals.

Q. If you had Marv Leier's job for a day, running the camera between the benches while wearing a jersey, which jersey would you choose (can't be a UND jersey)?

A. Maybe a Mighty Ducks jersey from the second movie.

Q. What's the strangest thing a fan or an opponent has ever yelled at you during a game?

A. Actually nothing too strange. I've had fans get antsy and yell at you to shoot. In juniors, I remember this one guy going nuts screaming to shoot the puck when it was just not a good time to shoot the puck. That was kind of funny.

Q. What app do you use the most on your phone?

A. The most used app on my phone right now would probably be a tie between Clash Royale and Snapchat.

Q. Do you have a favorite quote?

A. Probably, "get busy living or get busy dying," from Shawshank, going back to my favorite movie.

Q. Do you have a favorite band?

A. I don't have one, I listen to a little bit of everything. I lean a little more towards country, I'd say, but rock and all that kind of stuff, too.

Q. Do you have a song you listen to before a game?

A. Not really, I just listen to whatever the guys are listening to. I'm not too picky.

Q. If you were stranded on an island, which teammate would you choose to be with you?

A. Could I only bring one? I would bring Trevor Olson, I think. I'd like to bring Johnny Simonson, too. I think they are very resourceful. I know I could live with them since I live with them in the apartment. I don't think I'd bring Austin Poganski. He's not the most resourceful guy on the team.