The increasingly rare Olympic ice

Back in the old WCHA, you never had to wait too long to see a game on a big, Olympic ice sheet.

Between Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis, Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Kohl Center in Madison, Verizon Wireless Center in Mankato, Minn., World Arena in Colorado Springs and the National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, two-thirds of UND’s road games were played on rinks that measured 200 by 100 feet, rather than the NHL-standard of 200-by-85 feet (in the 10-team WCHA, UND, Michigan Tech, Denver and Duluth had the NHL sheets).