    UND men only swept three times over 88 series

    By Brad Elliot Schlossman Today at 2:43 p.m.

    DULUTH, Minn. — UND was swept this weekend in AmsOil, a rare occurrence recently for the program. Other sweeps in the last five seasons:

    2016-17 season

    at Minnesota Duluth (5-2, 3-0). October series.

    2015-16 season

    at Denver (6-4, 4-1). February series.

    2014-15 season

    None.

    2013-14 season

    vs. St. Cloud State (3-2, 3-1). November series.

    2012-13 season

    None.

    So, UND has been swept three times in the past five seasons. That’s a span of 88 series. Only three times in 88 series. So, I do understand why many UND fans are shocked or angry about the team getting swept. It’s just not something they are used to seeing.

    But my thoughts after this weekend:

    For more, click here. 

