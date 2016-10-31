UND men only swept three times over 88 series

2016-17 season

at Minnesota Duluth (5-2, 3-0). October series.

2015-16 season

at Denver (6-4, 4-1). February series.

2014-15 season

None.

2013-14 season

vs. St. Cloud State (3-2, 3-1). November series.

2012-13 season

None.

So, UND has been swept three times in the past five seasons. That’s a span of 88 series. Only three times in 88 series. So, I do understand why many UND fans are shocked or angry about the team getting swept. It’s just not something they are used to seeing.

But my thoughts after this weekend:

