UND men only swept three times over 88 series
DULUTH, Minn. — UND was swept this weekend in AmsOil, a rare occurrence recently for the program. Other sweeps in the last five seasons:
2016-17 season
at Minnesota Duluth (5-2, 3-0). October series.
2015-16 season
at Denver (6-4, 4-1). February series.
2014-15 season
None.
2013-14 season
vs. St. Cloud State (3-2, 3-1). November series.
2012-13 season
None.
So, UND has been swept three times in the past five seasons. That’s a span of 88 series. Only three times in 88 series. So, I do understand why many UND fans are shocked or angry about the team getting swept. It’s just not something they are used to seeing.
But my thoughts after this weekend: