    Freshmen, fast start fuel UND women's hockey over Bemidji State

    By Tom Miller Today at 10:03 p.m.
    The UND women's hockey team played Bemidji State four times a year ago and five goals were scored in those games.

    In the teams' first meeting of 2016, that five-goal total was surpassed by the end of the second period.

    UND senior Amy Menke and a group of talented freshmen fueled the offensive outburst in a 5-2 win over the No. 10 Beavers at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

    Menke had two goals, including an empty-net goal in the third period, while freshmen Hallie Theodosopoulos, Emma Nuutinen and Abbey Stanley all scored.

    "I think we came out flying from the get-go," said Menke, who scored on a wraparound at 6 minutes, 8 seconds of the second period. "It was a little different from last weekend (against Wisconsin) and different from last year against Bemidji."

    UND, which was swept last weekend by No. 1 Wisconsin, jumped out quick behind the first career goal by Theodosopoulos, who is from Brookings, S.D. She scored at 2:06 of the first period with assists to Halli Krzyzaniak and Stanley.

    The Fighting Hawks (5-3-1 overall, 4-3-0 WCHA) made it 2-0 at the first intermission with a goal at 9:49 of the opening frame by Nuutinen, who scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season.

    Nuutinen, of Finland, picked a puck off the back wall and stuffed it past BSU goalie Brittni Mowatt (25 saves).

    "Credit North Dakota; they came out really hard in the first period," BSU coach Jim Scanlan said. "That two-goal lead set the tone. We just didn't have a good enough of a start, and it was an uphill fight for us the rest of the way."

    UND coach Brian Idalski agreed about the quick start's importance.

    "We got a couple early and that opened things up," Idalski said. "When (the Beavers) push for offense, that opens them up a little for a counterattack in transition."

    The Beavers cut the lead to 3-1 on a goal by Abby Halluska at 8:29 of the second period, but Stanley scored her second of the season at 16:37 of the second to push the Hawks' lead back to three.

    Menke said she's been impressed with her rookie teammates.

    "They're contributing more than anyone would have expected," she said. "You can't expect much from freshmen. Sometimes it takes half a season to get into the flow of the game. We're all pleasantly surprised and hope it continues."

    UND and BSU play again at 3:07 p.m. today in Bemidji, Minn.

    "That's a big challenge for us; putting it together two days in a row," Idalski said. "I don't know if we've done that yet for a full 60 minutes both nights. We'll see what we get tomorrow."

    Tom Miller
    Miller has been with the Grand Forks Herald sports department for the past 10 years. He's also a Grand Forks native and UND graduate. 
    TMiller@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1121
