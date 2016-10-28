Get to know UND forward Austin Poganski

Q. What's your favorite movie?

A. I'm not a huge movie guy either, but Lone Survivor or American Sniper.

Q. What's your favorite type of food?

A. I like barbeque ribs and mashed potatoes.

Q. What's your favorite restaurant in Grand Forks?

A. Blue Moose is pretty popular. I like the Blue Moose.

Q. Who on the team can eat the most?

A. I'd say Tucker Poolman. He can eat whatever he wants to and he won't gain any weight or any fat. It's incredible.

Q. How did you end up with your number, 14?

A. I was the second-to-youngest guy as a freshman, so I had two or three numbers to choose from and '14 was the year I graduated from high school.

Q. What's the best Halloween costume you've ever had?

A. Honestly, I dressed up as a hockey player every year.

Q. Who is your favorite former UND hockey player?

A. That's a tough one. Jonny Toews. Zach Parise. T.J. Oshie, too.

Q. If you had Marv Leier's job for one night, running the camera between the benches, what jersey would you wear, besides a UND one?

A. Probably a Monix jersey from Semi Pro.

Q. What's the strangest thing a fan or an opponent has ever yelled at you during a game?

A. It's tough to hear what fans are saying, but I've gotten flipped off a few times, so that's pretty cool, I guess.

Q. What app do you use the most on your phone?

A. Probably Twitter. Twitter is common nowadays. It's nice to check on what's going on in the world.

Q. Do you have a favorite quote?

A. You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take.

Q. Do you have a favorite band or type of music?

A. Yeah, I like Mac Miller.

Q. If you were stranded on an island with one teammate, who would you choose?

A. I'd say Tucker Poolman. He has a good sense of humor and he's also good with fixing things and nature and stuff like that. I feel he could probably build a fire out of nothing and get us to safety as quick as possible.