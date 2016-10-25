UND stars Zane McIntyre, Troy Stecher make NHL debuts

It was a memorable evening for two of the UND hockey program’s standouts played their first NHL games, making it four NHL debuts in the last 13 days for former UND players.

McIntyre, who starred at Thief River Falls High School and at UND, made a relief appearance in goal for the Boston Bruins, who were at home against the Minnesota Wild.

McIntyre, wearing a familiar-looking goalie mask with his grandmother, Susan McIntyre, painted on the back plate, stopped 15 of 17 shots in 29 minutes, 24 seconds of action. The Bruins lost 5-0.

McIntyre was called up to the Bruins after injuries to Tuukka Rask and Anton Khudobin. McIntyre was 1-0 with a .977 save percentage and a 0.44 goals-against average for Boston’s top minor-league affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

The 2015 winner of the Mike Richter Award as college hockey's top netminder, McIntyre also was a fifth-round draft pick of the Bruins.

After not having a goalie play in the NHL since Ed Belfour, UND had two in the span of a week. Aaron Dell made his first start for the San Jose Sharks last week and earned a victory.

Moments after McIntyre’s game came to a conclusion, his former UND teammate, defenseman Troy Stecher, made his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks.

Stecher, who is from the Vancouver area, played on the top defensive pairing with Alex Edler, a former NHL All-Star.

Stecher led UND to the national championship last season as a junior, then signed a free-agent contract with the Canucks in April. Stecher was undrafted.

Earlier this month, Nick Schmaltz made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks and scored his first NHL goal. Schmaltz, a first-round pick of the Blackhawks, also was on UND’s national title team last season.

The debuts may not be done, either.

Drake Caggiula was slated to start the season as the third-line center for the Edmonton Oilers, but got injured in the final week of the preseason. He remains sidelined.