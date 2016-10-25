UND announces NCAA West Regional ticket information

North Dakota Champions Club members will have the ability to purchase tickets through their My North Dakota accounts Nov. 14-15. Tickets will cost $104-$114 and will be sold as a three-game package (two semifinals and regional final).

Ticket availability is based on NDCC priority points as of noon Tuesday.

On Nov. 14, NDCC members in the top 100 will have the opportunity to purchase up to six tickets per NDCC membership account, subject to availability. On Nov. 15, NDCC members ranking from 101 through 400 will have the opportunity to purchase up to four tickets per NDCC membership account, subject to availability.

The deadline for the top 400 members to purchase tickets is 6 p.m. Central on Nov. 16.

At 10 a.m. Central on Nov. 17, NDCC members No. 401 and beyond will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets per NDCC membership account, subject to availability on a first-come, first-serve basis in each member’s My North Dakota account.

NDCC members received an email earlier today with more information about My North Dakota account and their current priority point ranking.

Questions about priority points and all NDCC matters should be directed to Champions Club Associate Director Val Sussex at (701) 777-4078 or vals@undfoundation.org.

Student-ticket info will be emailed to students in the coming weeks. Student tickets will be $64 and located in a standing-room only student section behind the north goal.

A limited number of tickets for the general public will be available at www.ncaa.com/frozenfour at 10 a.m. Central on Dec. 8.

Game tickets aren't set until the week of the game.