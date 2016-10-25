Troy Stecher to make NHL debut tonight

Stecher will be the third former UND player to make his NHL debut this month. Previously, Nick Schmaltz made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks and Aaron Dell made his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks.

Stecher has played four games in Utica, N.Y., with Vancouver's top minor-league affiliate.

The defenseman spent three years at UND, leading the program to its eighth national championship in the spring.

"It just shows the organization does have confidence in me," Stecher said of playing with Edler and being on the power play on TSN 1040 AM. "I have to go out there and prove them right. I was given this opportunity. I have to make the most of it. If I don't, there's going to be change."