Minnesota Bantam Player of the Year commits to UND hockey

The past three winners of the Bantam Player of the Year award have been Gavin Hain of Grand Rapids (a UND commit), Casey Mittelstadt of Eden Prairie (a Minnesota commit) and Ryan Zuhlsdorf (a Minnesota freshman).

Frisch is the first Moorhead player to commit to UND since Chris VandeVelde and Brian Lee -- former Spud teammates who both went on to NHL careers. VandeVelde currently plays for the Philadelphia Flyers.