    Minnesota Bantam Player of the Year commits to UND hockey

    By Brad Elliott Schlossman Today at 5:15 p.m.
    Moorhead's Ethan Frisch is named Minnesota Bantam Player of the Year.

    The Minnesota Bantam Player of the Year has committed to the UND men's hockey team.

    Moorhead's Ethan Frisch, a sophomore defenseman, gave his verbal commitment Sunday and announced his decision Monday afternoon on his Twitter account.

    The past three winners of the Bantam Player of the Year award have been Gavin Hain of Grand Rapids (a UND commit), Casey Mittelstadt of Eden Prairie (a Minnesota commit) and Ryan Zuhlsdorf (a Minnesota freshman).

    Frisch is the first Moorhead player to commit to UND since Chris VandeVelde and Brian Lee -- former Spud teammates who both went on to NHL careers. VandeVelde currently plays for the Philadelphia Flyers.

    Brad Elliott Schlossman

    Schlossman is in his 12th year covering college hockey for the Herald. In 2016, he was named the top beat writer in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors. He has voted in the national college hockey poll since 2007 and has served as a member of the Hobey Baker and Patty Kazmaier Award committees.

    BSchlossman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1129
