Minnesota Bantam Player of the Year commits to UND hockey
The Minnesota Bantam Player of the Year has committed to the UND men's hockey team.
Moorhead's Ethan Frisch, a sophomore defenseman, gave his verbal commitment Sunday and announced his decision Monday afternoon on his Twitter account.
The past three winners of the Bantam Player of the Year award have been Gavin Hain of Grand Rapids (a UND commit), Casey Mittelstadt of Eden Prairie (a Minnesota commit) and Ryan Zuhlsdorf (a Minnesota freshman).
Frisch is the first Moorhead player to commit to UND since Chris VandeVelde and Brian Lee -- former Spud teammates who both went on to NHL careers. VandeVelde currently plays for the Philadelphia Flyers.
I'm excited and honored to announce my commitment to play hockey at the University of North Dakota. Thanks for all who have supported me!
— Ethan Frisch (@frisch_ethan) October 24, 2016