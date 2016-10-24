Search
Rock legend with Fargo roots Bobby Vee dies

    It's No. 1 vs. No. 2: UND, Minnesota Duluth will provide college hockey its first 1 vs. 2 series in nine seasons

    By Brad Elliott Schlossman Today at 11:33 a.m.
    UND's Austin Poganski scores on a penalty shot against Minnesota Duluth last season to win the game in overtime. UND and Minnesota Duluth will meet again this weekend as the country's No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams. Photo by Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald.

    It's No. 1 vs. No. 2.

    When UND and Minnesota Duluth meet this weekend in AmsOil Arena on the banks of Lake Superior, it will mark a rare meeting between college hockey's top-two ranked teams.

    In all, there have only been four games in the last decade between Nos. 1 and 2 -- and the top-ranked teams haven't met in a two-game series in nine seasons.

    The most recent meeting between the top teams came in the 2014 national championship game when No. 1 Union beat No. 2 Minnesota 7-4.

    In 2013, No. 1 Minnesota beat No. 2 Notre Dame on a Tuesday night in Mariucci Arena.

    Prior to that, you have to go back to February 2008 for a two-game series between No. 1 Miami and No. 2 Michigan in Oxford, Ohio.

    UND hasn't played in a 1 vs. 2 matchup since October 2000, when it tied Michigan 5-5. Minnesota Duluth has never played in a 1 vs. 2 game.

    Defending national champion UND is the unanimous No. 1 in this week's national poll, receiving all 50 first-place votes. UND is off to a 5-0 start after sweeping two-game series against Canisius and Bemidji State, while beating RPI in the Hall of Fame Game. All five games have been played at home.

    Minnesota Duluth, which only played an exhibition game last weekend, is ranked second. The Bulldogs are 3-1-2 overall with the lone loss coming against No. 7 Notre Dame.

    UND is 17-1-1 in its last 19 games going back to last season. That loss occurred against Minnesota Duluth in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff at the Target Center.

    Last season, UND swept the Bulldogs in AmsOil Arena with back-to-back shutouts by goalie Cam Johnson.

    College hockey No. 1 vs. No. 2 games
    Since 2000
    DateResultVenue
    Apr. 12, 2014No. 1 Union 7, No. 2 Minnesota 4Philadelphia
    Jan. 8, 2013No. 1 Minnesota 4, No. 2 Notre Dame 1Mariucci Arena
    Feb. 9, 2008No. 1 Miami 5, No. 2 Michigan 5, OTGoggin Ice Arena
    Feb. 8, 2008No. 1 Miami 4, No. 2 Michigan 2Goggin Ice Arena
    Nov. 26, 2005No. 2 Wisconsin 3, No. 1 Michigan 2Yost Arena
    Mar. 19, 2005No. 2 Denver 1, No. 1 Colorado College 0Xcel Energy Center
    Jan. 9, 2005No. 2 Colorado College 5, No. 1 Minnesota 3Mariucci Arena
    Jan. 8, 2005No. 2 Colorado College 3, No. 1 Minnesota 2Mariucci Arena
    Nov. 27, 2004No. 2 Wisconsin 3, No. 1 Michigan 1Kohl Center
    Nov. 19, 2002No. 2 New Hampshire 3, No. 1 Boston College 2, OTKelley Rink
    Feb. 23, 2002No. 1 Denver 5, No. 2 St. Cloud State 2Magness Arena
    Feb. 22, 2002No. 2 St. Cloud State 4, No. 1 Denver 2Magness Arena
    Dec. 1, 2001No. 2 St. Cloud State 2, No. 1 Minnesota 2, OTNational Hockey Center
    Nov. 30, 2001No. 2 St. Cloud State 3, No. 1 Minnesota 2Mariucci Arena
    Dec. 29, 2000No. 1 Michigan State 4, No. 2 Boston College 1Joe Louis Arena
    Nov. 24, 2000No. 1 Michigan State 3, No. 2 Minnesota 2Mariucci Arena
    Oct. 27, 2000No. 1 Wisconsin 3, No. 2 Boston College 2Kelley Rink
    Oct. 7, 2000No. 1 North Dakota 5, No. 2 Michigan 5, OTYost Arena
    SOURCE: GF Herald
    Brad Elliott Schlossman

    Schlossman is in his 12th year covering college hockey for the Herald. In 2016, he was named the top beat writer in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors. He has voted in the national college hockey poll since 2007 and has served as a member of the Hobey Baker and Patty Kazmaier Award committees.

    BSchlossman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1129
