In all, there have only been four games in the last decade between Nos. 1 and 2 -- and the top-ranked teams haven't met in a two-game series in nine seasons.

The most recent meeting between the top teams came in the 2014 national championship game when No. 1 Union beat No. 2 Minnesota 7-4.

In 2013, No. 1 Minnesota beat No. 2 Notre Dame on a Tuesday night in Mariucci Arena.

Prior to that, you have to go back to February 2008 for a two-game series between No. 1 Miami and No. 2 Michigan in Oxford, Ohio.

UND hasn't played in a 1 vs. 2 matchup since October 2000, when it tied Michigan 5-5. Minnesota Duluth has never played in a 1 vs. 2 game.

Defending national champion UND is the unanimous No. 1 in this week's national poll, receiving all 50 first-place votes. UND is off to a 5-0 start after sweeping two-game series against Canisius and Bemidji State, while beating RPI in the Hall of Fame Game. All five games have been played at home.

Minnesota Duluth, which only played an exhibition game last weekend, is ranked second. The Bulldogs are 3-1-2 overall with the lone loss coming against No. 7 Notre Dame.

UND is 17-1-1 in its last 19 games going back to last season. That loss occurred against Minnesota Duluth in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff at the Target Center.

Last season, UND swept the Bulldogs in AmsOil Arena with back-to-back shutouts by goalie Cam Johnson.