UND HOCKEY: Brock Boeser's hat trick leads UND to 3-2 win

Sure, he got a light tap to his hip from Bemidji State forward Leo Fitzgerald, but when Boeser turned around and saw referee Dan Dreger's hands crossed over his head to signal a penalty shot, the UND forward was rather surprised.

"Honestly, I didn't even think there was a penalty called," he said. "I didn't feel anything, like a hack or anything, but I'll take it."

That he did.

Boeser flipped a backhand off the left post and in the net for a penalty-shot goal to lift UND to a dramatic 3-2 win over Bemidji State in from of 11,816 in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Boeser, the star sophomore forward, scored all three goals to help rescue the No. 1-ranked Fighting Hawks from a 2-0 deficit against the No. 18 Beavers and stay a perfect 4-0 this season.

Boeser scored on a wrist shot during a second-period power play, a backhand early in the third period and finished off the hat trick with the penalty shot with 7:08 to go in the game.

It marked the first natural hat trick -- three consecutive goals -- by any UND player since former Hobey Baker Award winner Ryan Duncan in the 2008 NCAA regional semifinal against Princeton.

The first-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks has 10 points in four games this season, leading all National Collegiate Hockey Conference players.

"That's what he does," UND coach Brad Berry said. "He has a shot-first mentality. It's nice to see him have success in this game because we needed him."

Boeser said on the penalty shot, he initially planned to shoot, but Bemidji State goalie Michael Bitzer came out too far to challenge and he didn't see an angle. He instead changed his mind and tried the backhand, barely beating the standout goaltender.

Boeser said he copies his shootout routine after former UND star T.J. Oshie.

"I try to do his moves," Boeser said. "I think I got lucky."

The Fighting Hawks needed the big-time plays from its best players as the Beavers caused problems for UND's young defenders all night.

Other key individual performances included defenseman Tucker Poolman and goaltender Cam Johnson.

Poolman played significant minutes as UND played just five defensemen in the third period. Poolman had an assist, a team-high four blocked shots and had four shots on goal.

Johnson, meanwhile, only made 16 saves, but he shut down the Beavers on numerous Grade A chances.

"They had a lot of opportunities in the game," Berry said. "Although they only had 18 shots, they had a lot of Grade A. We have to make sure we clean up our area in front of Cam, because he was called upon late in the game to make some big saves.

UND improved to 36-4-4 in its last 44 home games and 22-1-3 in the last 26 regular-season nonconference games.

The Fighting Hawks also stayed undefeated in the month of October under Berry, moving to 10-0-2.

For the third consecutive game, UND got behind by giving up a first-period goal.

Just before the five-minute mark of the first, UND rookie defenseman Andrew Peski turned the puck over, giving Bemidji State a two-on-one. Beaver forward Phillip Marinaccio took the shot himself from the right circle and beat UND goalie Cam Johnson on the stick side.

At 9:19, the Beavers added to their lead.

After winning a wall battle, Gerry Fitzgerald fed defenseman Brett Beauvais at the left point. Beauvais took a step and fired a slap shot. Johnson got a piece of the puck, but it still fluttered behind him and in the net for a 2-0 Beaver lead.

UND dominated the second, outshooting the Beavers 14-1 in the opening 18 minutes and cutting into the lead.

Skating on a two-man advantage, Poolman made a strong hold at the blue line, then passed it to Boeser, who rifled a shot past Bitzer, snapping his scoreless streak at 191:11. Bitzer didn't allow a goal last weekend in Bemidji State's road sweep of Northern Michigan.

Boeser beat the Moorhead High School graduate again with a backhand in the third and finished it off with the penalty shot.

"The biggest thing is that we lost our composure in the second period," said Beaver coach Tom Serratore, who declined to comment on the penalty shot call. "They fed off the crowd. We were on our heels the whole second period. We lost our composure."

Notes: Christian Wolanin missed the game with a lower-body injury. He's listed as day to day. UND's other scratches were Dixon Bowen, Mike Gornall, Danys Chartrand and Ryan Anderson.