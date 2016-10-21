HOCKEY: Growing a sport

While they’ll be off to Finland to compete in the Four Nations tournament this weekend, the Lamoureuxs are part of a local group that has organized an event Sunday for girls to try hockey for the first time for free.

From noon to 1 p.m. Sunday in Ralph Engelstad Arena’s Olympic Ice Rink (use the northwest doors if you go), local high school players and others will assist girls who want to try the sport.

Equipment and skates will be provided for free and Grand Forks KnightRider players will help the girls get dressed and tie their skates.

Red Pepper also will cater grinders for participants.

The No. 9 UND women’s hockey team will play against No. 1 Wisconsin following the event at 2 p.m. in Ralph Engelstad Arena’s main rink.

“We want to see more opportunities for girls around here to get girls playing hockey at a younger age,” Jocelyne said. “We’re trying to help grow the game and support girls hockey in a way that it hasn’t been supported until now.”

The Lamoureuxs and other local officials started this initiative last year and have held one event this fall. Sundays will be the last one of 2016, because youth hockey seasons begin soon afterward.

In addition to the Try Hockey For Free event, the Lamoureux twins plan to skate with girls under-8, under-10, under-12 and under-14 teams between eight and 10 times during this season.

The Lamoureuxs have won two Olympic silver medals and are expected to make a run at gold in 2018 in South Korea.