WOMEN'S HOCKEY: UND's Dahlquist leading sophomore surge

In the playoffs last year, she scored an empty-netter.

But the one against the Mavericks, she said, felt like her first-career goal. It was a long time coming. The former Eden Prairie (Minn.) High School star and UND sophomore forward waited 33 games to do it.

Then she waited 11 minutes, 25 seconds to do it again.

Dahlquist’s two-goal performance last weekend against the Mavericks and her overall early season play is a big reason why the UND women’s hockey team has much optimism for this season, despite having to replace more than 50 percent of the team’s offense from a year ago.

The ninth-ranked Fighting Hawks enter this weekend’s showdown against No. 1 Wisconsin with a 4-1-1 overall record and a handful of encouraging performances from the returners.

Dahlquist is at the top of the list.

The daughter of 11-year NHL veteran Chris Dahlquist, Charly is beginning to show some of the same offensive instincts that led her to putting up 100 points in high school.

Her tip-in goal was not an easy one. She made the deflection from high in the slot right on target. Her next goal was a snipe over the goalie’s shoulder.

“We’ve always known that Charly has dynamic and shifty ability to create some offense,” Idalski said. “I think she’s really becoming more comfortable with the speed and physicality with the game, just being older and more mature has definitely lent her to being more exciting on the ice and totally more noticeable from a fan’s perspective.”

Dahlquist isn’t the only sophomore who has taken strides this season.

Rebekah Kolstad, who didn’t score a goal as a freshman, already has a goal and has matched last year’s point total. Kolstad ranks second among forwards on the team in shots on goal this season.

The Finns -- forward Vilma Tanskanen has a goal and an assist and defenseman Anna Kilponen has three points in six games -- also have been strong.

“You can’t depend on your freshmen to carry you,” UND coach Brian Idalski said. “That’s just not realistic. Our sophomore group got a lot of reps and some good experience last year. We definitely need them to take another step forward and get on the scoresheet to help us.

“So far, you’ve seen some quality signs of that. It’s fun to see. I’m excited about that group. I can’t say enough about their character as far as how they go about their business as far as work ethic. They’re just quality, good kids.”

They’ll get a big challenge this weekend against defending Western Collegiate Hockey Association champion Wisconsin, which is 5-0-1 this season.

Badger goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens already has two shutouts this season, making it an absurd 40 for her career.

“She has, quite honestly, put up ridiculous numbers for college hockey,” Idalski said. “They are a very solid defensive club. They don’t give you a whole lot and can still sit on it and be patient and know they have enough offense to get them one at the other end.

“It will be a challenge, but at the same point, we seem to always really enjoy these games.”

No. 1 Wisconsin at No. 9 UND

When: 2:07 p.m. today, 2:07 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Records: UND 4-1-1, Wisconsin 5-0-1.

TV/radio: Midco Sports Network on Sunday; The Fan 1440 AM today, Cat Country 100.3 on Sunday.

Of note: UND shutout Wisconsin in both games in The Ralph last season.