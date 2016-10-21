Get to know UND sophomore defenseman Christian Wolanin

A. I like 'I Hate Christian Laettner.' Obviously, 'Detroit Bad Boys' is a good one.

Q. What's your favorite movie?

A. I'm a big comedy guy, so I'd probably say Step Brothers.

Q. What's your favorite food?

A. Sushi or crab legs.

Q. What's your favorite place to eat in Grand Forks?

A. I'd probably have to say Fuji.

Q. Who on the team can eat the most?

A. Tucker (Poolman) is up there. Gage (Ausmus). All the big bodies.

Q. How did you get your number, 24?

A. They gave me a list of numbers. Most of them were odd numbers. I had been '6' since I was in Muskegon before I came here and '24' was basically the only even number and not a bad list of players wore it before me—Jordan Schmaltz, Benny Blood, Dane Jackson—so it's a pretty good number.

Q. Did you have a favorite Halloween costume growing up?

A. When my dad was playing in Tampa, I was the Cookie Monster. I had the whole blue suit on with the blue head mask and the big eyes, so that was a pretty good one.

Q. What app on your phone do you use the most?

A. Twitter. Instagram. Snapchat. Any of those three, I just circulate through them when I'm bored.

Q. Who is your favorite UND hockey player of all time?

A. I'll probably have to be pretty stereotypical with that, having not been a college hockey fan until I came here, but obviously (T.J.) Oshie and (Jonathan) Toews. I heard some pretty sick stories about them and their track record speaks for itself.

Q. If you had Marv Leier's job for a day, filming a game between the benches, and had to pick a jersey to wear (besides UND), which jersey would you pick?

A. Quebec Nordiques.

Q. What's the most interesting thing a fan or opponent has yelled at you?

A. Probably, 'You suck,' because nobody on this team sucks.

Q. Do you have a favorite quote?

A. My dad will kill me if I don't come up with something, because he's a big quote guy. He's always sending me stuff. I guess I'd say, 'Man in the Arena.'

Q. Do you have a favorite music type or band?

A. Just rap.

Q. If you had to be stranded on an island with one teammate, who would you choose?

A. I'd have to take Joel (Janatuinen). I'm not sure how many islands there are in Finland, but I lived with him in Walsh last year and I'm roommates with him again this year, and he's a pretty smart kid and pretty easy going. I think we'd find a way to survive.