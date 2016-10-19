UND MEN'S HOCKEY: The story behind the masks

Each of UND's goalies have symbols with deep meaning painted on their masks for the 2016-17 season.

The school allows each goalie to get a new paint job every two years, and they often spend many hours trying to develop designs and graphics for their helmets.

Tomek, a sophomore, actually draws all of the designs himself, spending roughly two or three weeks on the process. He makes at least seven sketches for each helmet.

"I really love making and drawing the designs and sketching them by myself," the UND sophomore goaltender said. "I just love doing it. I use my spare time to do that. It's one of my hobbies, you could say. It's all self-sketched."

Others work with a graphic artist to come up with the design.

Cam Johnson

Since this is Johnson's junior year, he was able to get a new design before the start of the season.

The back of his helmet has a portrait of his father, Mike, who passed away 10 years ago, along with his initials.

There's also a tribute to Michigan goalie Ian Jenkins, who died six years ago. Jenkins and Johnson played together at summer camps. Johnson was a year older. It has Jenkins' nickname, "Big E," his number, "35," and his slogan, "Have a purpose."

Johnson has a tribute to both his father and Jenkins on every helmet.

There's also an owl with a moon in the background.

"My mom loves owls," Johnson said. "Her and her sisters have this weird love for owls. My grandma, who passed away, loved owls. The night after she passed, all of my aunts were in Michigan. My aunts staying at my grandma's house went outside to kick back and they saw an owl that was hooting, which was really weird. Then, when we got home, we saw an owl hooting.

"My mom told me that I had to get an owl on my helmet, so that's where it came from."

On the sides of Johnson's helmet, he has a werewolf in front of a moon. The moon is painted in glow-in-the-dark paint.

"I think I searched like tigers and lions," Johnson said. "Then I searched werewolves and this picture popped up. It looked pretty cool."

Johnson also has the interlocking ND logo on the sides of his helmet. He submitted his design before the new Fighting Hawk ND came out.

"I wanted to stick with the old tradition, so I got that in early," he said. "They are going away from (the ND), so I know next year I'm going to have to get a new paint job, which is pretty cool. I'll get another paint job out of the deal.

"Who knows what I'll do next year."

Matej Tomek

Tomek, a sophomore, is in the second year with his mask.

Prior to last season, he made a sketch with seven green feathers—one representing each national championship. The artist wanted to even it out, though, and painted eight of them instead.

"I could kind of say it was our goal of a national championship, which we achieved," Tomek said.

On the back plate, Tomek has several tributes.

He has a ribbon dedicated to the members of the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl hockey team that were killed in a plane crash in 2011. The ribbon lists the date of the crash.

He also has goalie Martin Brodeur's logo, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's logo and the logo of his hometown team in Slovakia.

On the bottom of the back plate, it has his favorite slogan, "Own the moment."

Matt Hrynkiw

Hrynkiw's mask also features numerous interlocking ND logos, including the one that was most popular three years ago when he stepped foot on campus.

Hrynkiw, a senior, carefully chose colors and patterns.

"I really like the graphics trying to blend with what we have on our jerseys and stuff," he said.

On the back, Hrynkiw has a Saskatchewan flag—he is from Saskatoon—and his favorite quote from Ralph Engelstad, "The harder I work, the luckier I get."

"That's one of my favorite quotes I've seen around here," Hrynkiw said.

Ryan Anderson

Although Anderson was on the team a year ago, he was a late addition and did not get a unique paint job.

He had the same all-white helmet that he used in the North American Hockey League the previous season.

Because Anderson's new design was submitted after the new logo was chosen, he has several Fighting Hawk logos scattered throughout his helmet.

"They didn't allow me to put any of the old logos on it," Anderson said. "I had about three or four that got turned down by the school, but they finally approved this one, so I went with it."

Anderson also has a meaningful tribute on the back—a pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness.

"My mom was diagnosed with that, so there's some meaning there," he said.