The grand welcome was appropriate, because Perry is, indeed, back at home.

The RPI netminder was born and raised in Grand Forks. He played for the Grand Forks Supras until moving to the Twin Cities as a fourth-grader.

And in tonight’s U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game, he is expected to be between the pipes as his Engineers team takes on his father’s alma mater.

Perry’s dad, Craig, played goalie for UND from 1983-86.

“It’s going to be a special night,” Perry said. “Growing up and coming to Sioux games on Friday and Saturday nights, those were fun and special. I can’t wait to participate. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans that I was sitting next to a few years ago. It will be a special night and a chance to beat my dad’s alma mater.”

It won’t be Perry’s first time playing in The Ralph. Two years ago, as a freshman at Colorado College, he came in off the bench to play a few minutes, but he never started a game.

After his freshman season, Perry decided to transfer. He played for the Wenatchee Wild in the North American Hockey League last season, while searching for a new home.

Perry committed to RPI, even though it meant he would have a grueling class schedule in order to get there. Because not many credits from Colorado College’s liberal arts program transferred to RPI’s engineering school, Perry has been busy cramming in classes for the past year.

He took six classes this summer at Anoka Ramsey Community College.

“He would have had a lot easier path if he went somewhere else,” RPI coach Seth Appert said. “That showed me a lot about his work ethic and drive.”

Appert said he has learned to like many more attributes about his goaltender.

“He’s very willing to learn, then apply and put into his game,” said Appert, who played goalie at Ferris State. “He’s got a great goalie body at 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4. He’s lanky. He has long arms, long legs. He looks the part.

“He’s very competitive. I like goalies who have real elite competitiveness around their crease area. It can be a weakness as well, because sometimes you need to be calm and dial it back. I love his battle in tight areas. Now, we’re trying to work on fine-tuning some parts to his game.”

RPI enters the weekend 0-2 after being swept at Maine last weekend, but Appert says he thinks this year’s team can be better than last year’s, which finished 18-15-7.

UND, which won the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game in 2003, 2007, 2010 and 2014, enters the weekend 2-0 with the country’s No. 1 ranking after sweeping Canisius.

“There aren’t a lot of places you come this far just for one game, but North Dakota is one of them,” Appert said. “I have experience coming here being an assistant coach at Denver for nine years. I felt fortunate to be part of that rivalry during a heated time. It’s a special place and a special program.

“We believe we have a really good team. I felt that it may be mid-November by the time we are, but we were probably one or two games away from making the NCAAs last year and we feel our team is better than that. We’re going to have a great challenge here that we’re excited for.”