That's not an easy task coming from South Dakota.

Theodosopoulos had to move to Minnesota during her junior year to find better competition. She had to fly to St. Louis and other destinations on weekends during her senior year to play. And upon graduation, nothing was promised to her.

Theodosopoulos made UND as a walk-on, though, and has been in the lineup for the team's first games.

This weekend, she will play in Ralph Engelstad Arena for the first time as UND hosts Minnesota State-Mankato at 7:07 tonight and 2:07 p.m. Saturday.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Theodosopoulos said. "This has always been my dream school. North Dakota has always been my one. Playing at The Ralph for the first time will be a dream come true."

UND coach Brian Idalski said he became aware of Theodosopoulos when she played for the Minnesota Revolution a couple of years ago.

"We always knew she had some hockey sense," Idalski said. "She saw the game. What we had some concerns were with fitness, conditioning and maybe some speed."

Theodosopoulos worked on those aspects of her game with former MSU-Mankato forward Noelle Needham. She went on to lead St. Louis AAA in scoring last season and impressed the coaching staff enough in the summer/fall to add her to the roster.

"I think, first and foremost, she had a passion to be here and really put a lot of work in during the summer," Idalski said. "She was in great physical condition. She competed hard. She tested well. She did a lot of things right out of the hop.

"Noelle helped her out tremendously. Noelle knew what it meant to play at this level. She was a huge advocate for Hallie."

Theodosopoulos is one of only three South Dakota products playing college hockey on either the men's or women's side.

The others are Cornell freshman Hanna Mutschelknaus of Brandon, S.D., and MSU-Mankato men's junior forward Zeb Knutson of Sioux Falls.

"South Dakota isn't too big of a hockey state," Theodosopoulos said.

But 265 miles to the north, she has found her hockey home.

"It has been a dream come true," Theodosopoulos said. "It has been so much fun coming to the rink every day and working hard and getting better with everybody. I just love this atmosphere."

Home stand begins

UND will play 11 of its next 12 games in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The only road trip the Fighting Hawks have between now and December is to Bemidji for a single game. During the second half of the season, UND has just three home games.

"Obviously, it's not an ideal schedule, especially when you look at the second half," Idalski said. "We have to take care of home ice. This will be an important stretch for us. We're focused with our younger group getting better every day."

UND is 7-0-1 against the Mavericks in the last eight games. UND's last loss to MSU-Mankato came on Feb. 16, 2014.

"I think when people come out this weekend, they're going to be impressed," Idalski said. "This is a good group. I have a lot of faith in this group and I think we're just starting to scratch the surface."

MSU-Mankato at No. 10 UND

When: 7:07 tonight, 2:07 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Records: UND 2-1-1 (1-1 WCHA); MSU-Mankato 2-2 (0-2).

Radio: The Fan (1440 AM).

Of note: WCHA commissioner Katie Million will be in attendance for the series.