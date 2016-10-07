UND HOCKEY: Fighting Hawks hammer Canisius in season-opener

University of North Dakota goalie Cam Johnson (33) tends the net during at FridayÕs game against Canisius at Ralph Engelstad Arena on October 7, 2016 in Grand Forks, N.D. . (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Is it too early to find a nickname for UND's new top line?

But it took only 40 seconds for UND to show that it has plenty of skill left, even though stars Nick Schmaltz and Drake Caggiula are off to the NHL.

Shane Gersich scored on the first shift of the game, rookie center Tyson Jost tallied his first-career goal and an assist and Brock Boeser kicked off his sophomore season with a goal and four points as UND's top line overwhelmed Canisius in a 6-0 victory Friday night.

The new top line finished the game with three goals, eight points and a plus-10 rating as the defending national champions looked every bit like the No. 1-ranked team in the country in the regular-season opener.

Rhett Gardner, Austin Poganski and East Grand Forks product Dixon Bowen also scored goals, while goalie Cam Johnson grabbed his sixth-career shutout by stopping all 17 Canisius shots.

"I thought the boys played well," Johnson said. "A couple of times, I wasn't really tested for a while and I was just hanging out. For the most part, I thought our team played well and I thought the young guys stepped up."

UND was dominant on nearly every level.

The top line looked like one that could dominate.

They generated chances throughout the game. Each scored a goal. Each had multi-point games.

Jost, the highly touted first-round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche, tallied his first-career goal in the second period with his mother and grandparents looking on from the stands.

Gersich, who scored in the national championship game last season and in the exhibition game against Manitoba a week ago, continued his momentum Saturday with a goal and an assist.

And Boeser picked up where he left off last season. Going back to the national championship game, Boeser has eight points in the last two games and 10 points in the last three.

Boeser lost his linemates Schmaltz and Caggiula in the offseason, but says the top line is building some chemistry already.

"I think it's pretty good," Boeser said. "I think last year it took some time when Cagg switched over (to our line). But I think this year we've developed good chemistry in practice so far."

It wasn't only the top line.

UND's other lines generated chances, too.

Gardner and Poganski, both on the second line, scored goals.

Bowen, the fourth-line center buried a beautiful setup from winger Trevor Olson.

And third-line winger Chris Wilkie would have gotten all four lines on the board if his first-period one-timer wasn't waived off by referees after a lengthy review.

"They all played with pace and they all contributed," Berry said of his forward lines. "In order to win games at this level, you have to have everyone going."

Any time Canisius did generate a chance, Johnson was there to shut them down. He denied Golden Griffins forward Mike Sabatini on a clean breakaway in the first and made another highlight-reel save in the third, moving from left to right.

Johnson credited his teammates with strong backchecking, too.

"I think I have a lot of good buddies on the team," he said. "A lot of guys were working hard to get back for me.

"I was joking around with them, telling them that if they scored on me, it was their fault. I probably scared a few of the freshmen."

It was the opposite of last year's start, when Johnson allowed the first two shots to go in and UND had to climb out of a hole to beat Lake Superior State.

"It's way different this year," Johnson said. "I was much more comfortable. Last year, I was struggling with confidence at the start. I had that moment at the start. But we had a decent year last season."

Notes: Sean McGarry, the grandson of Ralph Engelstad, dropped the ceremonial first puck for the 15th anniversary of the opening of Ralph Engelstad Arena. McGarry, then 7 years old, also dropped the ceremonial first puck in the first-ever game in the building. . . Fireworks were shot off of Ralph Engelstad Arena's roof and the field next to the building after the game to celebrate 15 years.