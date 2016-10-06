GET TO KNOW: Tyson Jost

Jun 24, 2016; Buffalo, NY, USA; Tyson Jost puts on a team jersey after being selected as the number ten overall draft pick by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft at the First Niagra Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Tyson Jost waits for the next question during media day at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND on Friday, September 23, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

A. My favorite TV show would be How To Get Away With Murder or Narcos. They are both pretty good.

Q. What's your favorite movie?

A. Step Brothers. It's a classic.

Q. What's your favorite food?

A. I'm an Alberta boy, so I have to go with steak. Alberta beef.

Q. I know you've only been here for two months, but do you have a favorite restaurant in town yet?

A. I'd have to go with the Red Pepper.

Q. What do you get there?

A. The grinder.

Q. How did you end up with No. 17 at UND?

A. It's always been my number. Obviously, (Colten) St. Clair was a senior, so he left, and I took it.

Q. How did you end up with that number originally then?

A. It would have been when I was 5 or 6 years old. I picked it out of a hat and it stuck with me.

Q. What's the best Halloween costume you've ever had as a little kid?

A. I went as the Hanson Brothers one year when I was younger. I can't remember which one I was. I went with my two other buddies.

Q. Who is your favorite UND hockey player of all time?

A. Jonathan Toews. He's my favorite player in the NHL right now. He's someone who I really look up to, so it would be him for sure.

Q. If you had Marv Leier's job for a day—cameraman between the benches—which jersey would you wear, besides a UND one?

A. I'd probably go with a Toews Blackhawks jersey.

Q. What's the strangest or bizarre thing a fan or an opponent has said to you on the ice?

A. There's been a few. I think one thing that really stands out—I get grief for it all the time—is about my colorblindness. I get a few comments about that, like where's the blue line and where's the red line? Even though I can clearly tell where they are, those fans think I can't see colors at all.

Q. Can you tell the difference between the blue and red lines?

A. Yeah, 100 percent.

Q. What app do you use the most on your phone?

A. I'd have to say Twitter or Instagram. Probably Instagram. Twitter is dying down a little bit. I like checking out the "Explore" page. It's a pretty fun app.

Q. Do you have a favorite quote?

A. The harder you work, the luckier you get.

Q. Do you have a song you listen to before every game?

A. No, I don't have a specific song. My favorite artist is Justin Bieber, just because I'm Canadian and that's all you hear about up there.

Q. If you were stranded on an island with one teammate, who would you pick?

A. Definitely not Brock Boeser. I'd have to go with Tucker Poolman, because he's an absolute specimen and because he's mature.