Pecknold said that his team has seen plenty of terrific top lines throughout the season and this would just be another one.

Then, he found out what all of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference coaches already knew.

They were not just another line.

“I don’t like to put it any other way: That line is special,” Pecknold said after his team’s 5-1 loss to UND. “We haven’t seen a line as good as that all season and we’ve played against some good ones. The (Jimmy) Vesey Line at Harvard. We just played against three really good ones against Boston College.

“I haven’t seen a line like that. They are high-end NHL talent. They are honest. They compete. They win battles. It’s a pretty special combination of ability there.”

The like of Drake Caggiula, Brock Boeser and Nick Schmaltz finished the season with 63 goals, 157 points and a plus-135 rating.

They tormented opponents on a nightly basis and often single-handedly provided UND with enough offense to win.

But Caggiula graduated and signed with the Edmonton Oilers and Schmaltz left two years early to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks, leaving only Boeser from that unit.

Now, it is the job of coach Brad Berry and his staff to try to piece together another prolific top line.

It starts with Boeser on the right wing.

He led all NCHC players with 60 points a year ago. No UND player has tallied more points than that in a year since Brandon Bochenski and Zach Parise notched 62 and 61 respectively in 2002-03, when scoring was much higher across the board in college hockey.

Berry plans to start with freshman Tyson Jost, a first-round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche, centering Boeser’s line.

“He’s a natural centerman, a great distributor of the puck,” Berry said of Jost. “He thinks the game and sees the game so well. He’s a great two-way player who can score and make plays. When you look at a guy like Brock Boeser, who can also do that, but has a shot-first mentality and can bury pucks, it seems like it would be a good fit and a natural place he could be.”

The left winger is up for grabs.

Sophomore Shane Gersich may have the inside track as he played a handful of games on a line with Boeser a year ago. He also has the speed to keep up to a fast pace of play.

Sophomore Chris Wilkie, who has a rocket of a wrist shot, also is a candidate because of his goal-scoring ability.

A third option could be sophomore Joel Janatuinen, who played just about every situation last season -- left wing, right wing, center, scoring line, checking line.

“He’s such a smart player as far as knowing where the next play is,” Berry said of Janatuinen. “He’s very good defensively. He’s very versatile. One thing, if you ask him, is he’s trying to bury a few more pucks. That’s one area you’ll see an increase in his play."

The other lines

UND used its second line of Luke Johnson, Rhett Gardner and Austin Poganski -- tabbed the Heavy Line -- as a unit to shutdown opponents’ top lines at the end of last season, while chipping in some offense of their own.

Gardner and Poganski are back and figure to start the year together again. Their left winger is up for grabs, too.

Filling out the rest of the lineup may be trickier.

Junior Johnny Simonson will likely get the responsibility of centering a line, while rookies Dixon Bowen of East Grand Forks and Ludvig Hoff also can work their way in.

Trevor Olson will add a physical presence on the third or fourth line, while sophomore Mike Gornall will try to work his way into a more consistent role.

“I look at him as a Connor Gaarder type of player,” Berry said of Gornall. “Gorny got in a game last year, scored a goal and played very well. He can play at our level.”

Nothing a lock

Berry also made it clear that no line combinations are a lock.

He referenced last season, when Caggiula, Boeser and Schmaltz started on separate lines.

“We want to make sure things make sense instead of just throwing stuff together that looks good,” Berry said. “We want to have a process on the ice. The communication side is huge. We ask players for opinions on different things. Obviously, the coaches have the last say.

“It took us a few weeks last year before we put Caggiula on the CBS line. So, we’ll tinker around here and see what things we can do.”

Berry also said he wants to work players into different roles, so they will feel comfortable in those roles in case of injuries.

He did the same last season, rotating defensive partners at practice. That paid off late in the season when Troy Stecher received a one-game suspension and Gage Ausmus was forced to play with a different defensive partner for the first time in two years.

“We have to be open to that,” Berry said. “When you have situations and injuries, you have to be adaptable.”

Berry also is focused on getting the eight rookies to adjust to the college level.

“We need to get them up to speed with how we do things here,” he said. “We play fast. We play hard. We want to make sure our young guys know that.”

NCHC top 10 player rankings

1. Brock Boeser, F, North Dakota

2. Dylan Gambrell, F, Denver

3. Tucker Poolman, D, North Dakota

4. Jimmy Schuldt, D, St. Cloud State

5. Will Butcher, D, Denver

6. Will Borgen, D, St. Cloud State

7. Dom Toninato, F, Minnesota Duluth

8. Alex Iafallo, F, Minnesota Duluth

9. Austin Poganski, F, North Dakota

10. Josh Melnik, F, Miami