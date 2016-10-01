UND HOCKEY PREVIEW: A stable full of goalies

It did not have a single goalie on the roster who had played a complete college game.

Many expected freshman Matej Tomek, a third-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers, to take the job and roll with it.

But Tomek had offseason surgery, didn’t fully recover until late in the year and two other guys proved they were more than capable of the job.

Cam Johnson set a single-season school record for save percentage (.935), earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the NCAA West Regional, posted the second-longest shutout streak in college hockey history, earned All-American honors and backstopped UND to its eighth national championship.

While Johnson started 75 percent of the games last season, Matt Hrynkiw had to step in for more than a month while Johnson was hurt.

Hrynkiw went 10-2-2 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.13 goals-against average, proving to be a reliable goaltender. His performances earned him the No. 2 goalie spot for the stretch run.

This season offers more questions about the goalies, but not about whether they have the ability to play.

Can Johnson back up his record-breaking season?

Will Hrynkiw be able to grab the No. 2 spot again?

Will we finally see Tomek in action?

And will fourth-string sophomore goalie Ryan Anderson continue to develop and put himself in a position to play games later in his career?

Cam Johnson

Johnson starts the year as the unquestioned No. 1 goalie.

Not only did he prove his talents throughout last season, he also proved that he was at his best in big games.

Johnson was tremendous in Frozen Four wins over Quinnipiac and Denver. He earned MVP honors at the regional.

Johnson, of Troy, Mich., admitted that he had a lot of butterflies and played nervous in a season opener against Lake Superior State in front of 2,000 people in Maine. But by the end of the season, he was playing in front of 19,000 people on national television with a championship at stake and he looked as comfortable as could be.

“I think that was the biggest question mark coming into last season,” UND coach Brad Berry said. “We talked about not having a body of work to evaluate before the year. But he proved himself throughout the year. He got better as the year went on.

“We’ve talked about it this offseason with (goalie coach) Karl (Goehring) and the rest of the staff: You have to continually prove yourself on a daily basis. That’s what we do here. That’s what you do in the professional ranks. That’s the big thing you have to do going forward.”

Matt Hrynkiw

Hrynkiw started last season as the third-string goalie. He only saw a few minutes of action in the preseason exhibition game, which indicated that the coaches didn’t plan for him to play major minutes.

That all changed early in the season. With injuries to Johnson and Tomek, Hrynkiw was thrust into the No. 1 goal role and he thrived.

Hrynkiw finished the season with 10 wins and a pair of shutouts.

“Matt is a bulldog,” Berry said. “He’s a guy that has that competitive mentality. He’s a guy who comes to work hard every single day. We know what he can bring. And he’s a great team guy.

“The luxury we have in that position -- as we did last year -- is our depth. We’ll have to have that depth throughout the season.”

Matej Tomek

The only time Tomek saw the ice last season was for warmups and five minutes of an exhibition game.

He hasn’t played a full game in more than a year. He hasn’t played a game since having offseason hip surgery a year ago.

There are plenty of questions, but there’s also plenty of intrigue for one of the highest-drafted goalies ever to come to UND.

Tomek was taken in the third round by the Philadelphia Flyers and former UND coach Dave Hakstol. And he will soon finally see action in a UND jersey.

Berry said Tomek’s offseason has been a good one.

“He put the work in this summer,” Berry said. “It was a tough start for him last year with the injury that he had and how long it nagged him -- through the first half of the season.

“He came in with an open mind this summer and worked extremely hard. You can tell through his physical testing this fall. And his mental approach has become a lot more mature. He’s working hard. We’re going to try to get him an opportunity early in the season to see what he has. I also think it’s right. He put in the work. We’ll give him an opportunity and see if he can get back to where he was.”

Ryan Anderson

Because of the injury to Tomek, Berry brought Ryan Anderson into the fold.

Anderson had just been a student at UND -- not planning on playing college hockey -- but he does have quite a hockey background.

He started in goal for Roseau High School and played juniors in the North American Hockey League. His father, Earl, played at UND.

And with a 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame, he has some tools. It’s unlikely that Anderson will see the ice this season, but he may be able to work his way into action later in his career like other walk-ons have done in the past.

“He’s a great person and a great student,” Berry said. "He’s a hard-working guy. He’s a guy who came in here like Matt Hrynkiw, who wasn’t guaranteed a lot from the get go. Throughout his team here, he has worked extremely hard with Karl Goehring. He’s waiting for his chance.

“When will that be? We’ll find out. Whether it’s this year, next year or down the road, I could foresee him having an opportunity at some point.”

Cam Johnson

Position: Goalie.

Size: 6-1, 205.

Hometown: Troy, Mich.

Previous team: Waterloo (USHL).

Of note: Set UND's all-time shutout streak record last season.

Matt Hrynkiw

Position: Goalie.

Size: 5-10, 182.

Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Previous team: Humboldt (SJHL).

Of note: Won 10 games last season as a sophomore.

Matej Tomek

Position: Goalie.

Size: 6-3, 183.

Hometown: Bratislava, Slovakia.

Previous team: Topeka (NAHL).

Of note: Is a third-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ryan Anderson

Position: Goalie.

Size: 6-2, 195.

Hometown: Roseau, Minn.

Previous team: Minnesota (NAHL).

Of note: Is the son of former UND player, Earl Anderson.