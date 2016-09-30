INTERACTIVE MAP: Take a tour through the NCHC

UND fans have become known for how well they travel.

"Every game is a home game," has become the saying among players.

There are charming parts to going on the road: seeing a new city, seeing new traditions and checking out different venues.

This season, the Herald will try to take fans on the road and bring experiences into life. And for those who want to take a trip themselves, the options are numerous.

Some people like going to visiting venues that have crazy crowds. Others like going places where good tickets are easily available. Others like finding cities that offer many extracurriculars outside of the hockey games.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference has all of these types of cities. Check out the Herald's interactive map and stories on each place so you can pick the destination that's right for you (scroll down):