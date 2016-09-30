It traps all of the sound in the venue.

And when the St. Cloud State men’s hockey team scores a goal, the fans go into bedlam, the goal horn blares and pumps in extra sound, the public address announcers belts out his “Huskiiiiiiiies!” call and the students wait for “The Hey Song” aka “Rock and Roll Part 2” to turn on.

Except in the chorus of the song, instead of yelling “Hey,” the students yell, “Sieve, you suck!” at the opposing goalie.

There’s no doubt about it, during a big game, the National Hockey Center can be one of college hockey’s loudest and most intimidating venues.

Not every series in St. Cloud is like that -- there are times when the venue is only half full -- but if you pick a rivalry game or a showdown between ranked teams, it can be a wild place.

The National Hockey Center opened in 1989 and parts of the rink are showing their age.

The bleachers, the concrete walls and the concession stands all have seen better days. But a couple of years ago, the front of the building got a big facelift.

The entrance is modern and has incorporated a lot of St. Cloud State history -- from a display case on former coach Herb Brooks of Miracle on Ice fame to dedications for All-Americans to murals depicting the team’s run to the 2013 NCAA Frozen Four in Pittsburgh.

Although the team has built a lot of success in recent seasons -- a MacNaughton Cup as Western Collegiate Hockey Association champs in 2013, a Frozen Four in 2013 and a Penrose Cup as National Collegiate Hockey Conference champs in 2014 -- attendance hasn’t spiked.

Games in St. Cloud rarely sell out, but fans may want to get them early if they want to end up in a seat instead of a bleacher.

If you don’t mind standing, the National Hockey Center also offers a great view from the standing room only area, which is located behind the ninth row of seats. It spans both sides of the area.

Some like standing on the end of the arena for a different perspective, too.

Or you can stand behind the student section, one of the most creative in the league. A UND player once said he saw a sign about himself in the crowd, but it was so funny, he was trying to keep from laughing during warmups.

Downtown entertainment

St. Cloud State may lack for entertainment, but it has plenty of food and drink options downtown for pregame or postgame enjoyment.

The local favorites are the Red Carpet and M.C.’s Dugout.

There are also establishments further away from downtown toward the mall. And the Twin Cities are just an hour away, which makes a day trip an easy stop.

Hotel, restaurant and ticket prices are all reasonable, too, which makes St. Cloud perhaps the most affordable trip in the league.

Coach's call

"I think we're very fortunate that the downtown area is connected to the campus so there's vibrancy. There are many places in the downtown area that you can enjoy after a game or before a game. You can take in the spots."

- Bob Motzko

Our dining pick

The White Horse in downtown St. Cloud has some unique menu items and Bravo Burritos is good Mexican place closer to the mall. After the game, get a Hairy Buffalo at M.C.'s Dugout. It might be the only drink you have all night.

- Brad Schlossman

St. Cloud State

Location: St. Cloud, Minn.

Population: 66,297.

School enrollment: 15,461.

Arena: Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Opened: 1989.

Arena location: Edge of campus.

Arena capacity: 5,159.

