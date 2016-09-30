Duluth’s downtown area and Canal Park surround the 5-year-old venue.

The location is the best in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. You don’t have to stray far from that area if you don’t want.

Restaurants, bars, hotels, seasonal entertainment and hockey all combine in one area around AmsOil Arena. And there’s always something going on.

“What should you do? That all depends when you are in town,” Bulldog coach Scott Sandelin says, referring to the ever-changing entertainment options.

If you do want to get out, you can drive up the North Shore for some beautiful sights or you can get out on Lake Superior.

And when you come back downtown for game time, take advantage of Duluth’s excellent skyway system. Depending on which hotel you choose, you may be able to leave your coat in your room in the middle of winter, because you’ll never step foot outside.

AmsOil Arena is just down the skyway from the old home of the Bulldogs, the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center. Although many Bulldog fans long for the days of the old DECC, AmsOil provides far more modern amenities: chairs for all fans outside of the student section, a replay screen hanging at center ice and concession stands with unique, Minnesota-style options.

Although the arena is not on campus, Minnesota Duluth does not have trouble drawing students to the downtown area. There’s usually a good contingent behind the opponent’s goalie for the first and third periods.

The arena has two decks and an open concourse in between. Because it is not overly large -- capacity is 6,726 for hockey -- every seat feels pretty close to the action, even in the upper level.

It’s a fun atmosphere, though it doesn’t get as loud as The Ralph or St. Cloud’s National Hockey Center (maybe that’s because Duluth is 1-6 and has been shutout four times in the seven games I’ve covered there).

Although I understand the nostalgia of a place like the DECC, I’ll take AmsOil any day over it.

Coach's call

"If you come in the fall, there are a lot of things to do up the North Shore, whether it's Lighthouse or Gooseberry. You can go skating in the winter. Canal Park is always a fun place. A lot of great restaurants or bars. Or go see Enger Tower. I would put that third."

- Scott Sandelin

Our dining pick

Arguably the best pizza spot in the league is Sammy's Pizza, located in downtown Duluth. Its thin crust, square-cut pies are so good that you'll want to take one to go on your way home.

- Brad Schlossman

Minnesota Duluth

Location: Duluth, Minn.

Population: 86,128.

School enrollment: 10,878.

Arena: AmsOil Arena.

Opened: 2011.

Arena location: Off campus.

Arena capacity: 6,726.

